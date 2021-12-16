Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic’s grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family’s home, including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman empire.
The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia’s Stari Kostolac — on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium.
It was only years later that the family realized the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire.
Photo: AFP
Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology, estimates that the bricks found on Ivanovic’s house likely originate from the third or fourth century.
“It’s kind of awkward, I know it’s Roman, but everyone was doing it,” Ivanovic, 82, said.
The fields around Viminacium remain an archeological gold mine teeming with ancient coins, jewelry and other artifacts.
In an abandoned backyard near Ivanovic’s home lies the remnants of an ancient Roman wall.
BURIED TREASURE
“We were plowing potatoes in a field. I looked down and saw a cameo... When I turned it with my hoe, I saw a beautiful female face,” Ivanovic said. “It’s in a museum now.”
For centuries, residents near Stari Kostolac have used the bricks and mosaic tiles and other pieces from antiquity that were found in abundance in the area to fill everyday needs.
“Historians in the 19th century noted that a peasant from a nearby village used a sarcophagus as a pig feeder,” Nikolic said.
Today, the sarcophagus — which features images from the ancient Greek myth of Jason and the Golden Fleece — resides in a museum.
Viminacium was once the provincial capital of Rome’s Moesia region and supported a population of about 30,000 inhabitants during its heyday, archeologists said.
Tens of thousands of artifacts have been unearthed from the area so far, including a Roman bath with heated floors and walls, a fleet of ships and hundreds of sculptures.
The ancient city is also believed to have been home to one of the largest necropolises discovered in territory belonging to the former Roman empire, with about 14,000 tombs unearthed.
Viminacium started to decline following the Hun invasion in the mid-fifth century and was completely abandoned by the time Slavs arrived in the region at the beginning of the seventh century.
WHAT LIES BENEATH
The archeological site is also the only major Roman settlement that has no modern city built on top of it, experts said.
“You can’t see Londinium anymore because modern London is there. No Lutetia nor Singidunum — Paris and Belgrade are built on top of it,” Belgrade Institute of Archaeology director Miomir Korac said.
Sprawling underneath Stari Kostolac’s corn fields are the remnants of the entire ancient city — including temples, an amphitheater, a hippodrome, a mint and an imperial palace, according to extensive scannings, Korac said.
Just 2 to 3 percent of the area has been excavated and explored by experts to date.
However, centuries after its fall, the ancient garrison city is under siege again.
For more than four decades, nearby mining projects, including the recent expansion of a coal project and a power plant, have increasingly encroached into the area.
Last year, miners unearthed several ancient ships during a dig, with archeologists dating the oldest vessel to the first century BC.
“It has definitely put [the site] in danger, as many ancient buildings have already been destroyed by building the mine,” Nikolic said.
“We have saved what we could,” he said.
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
An editorial on a Chinese state-run news site has suggested that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members are obliged to have three children for the good of the country, as Beijing seeks to address plummeting birthrates. The editorial, which was first published last month, went viral this week and drew sharp reaction from Chinese Internet users, with millions of shares, views and comments. As the wave of reaction grew, the original article disappeared from the Web site. The piece, published by the China Reports Network, said that every CCP member — of which there are about 95 million — “should shoulder the responsibility