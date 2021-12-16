A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit that was brought by former US president Donald Trump in his attempt to block congressional lawmakers from obtaining his tax returns.
The ruling, handed down by US District Judge Trevor McFadden — a former US Department of Justice official and Trump appointee — found that the chairman of the US House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee has broad authority, and the US Department of the Treasury should provide the tax returns to the committee.
In his ruling, McFadden said that “even if the former president is right on the facts, he is wrong on the law.”
The House panel sought access to Trump’s federal tax returns as part of an investigation into the Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) audit program and tax law compliance by the former president.
The committee had sought Trump’s personal and business returns for 2013 through 2018. A federal law says the IRS “shall furnish” the returns of any taxpayer to a handful of top lawmakers.
“A long line of Supreme Court cases requires great deference to facially valid congressional inquiries,” the judge wrote. “Even the special solicitude accorded former presidents does not alter the outcome.”
The judge stayed his ruling for two weeks, giving Trump’s legal team time to file an appeal.
The ruling also found that the House panel and its chairman, Richard Neal, had the legal discretion to publish Trump’s tax returns.
“It might not be right or wise to publish the returns, but it is the Chairman’s right to do so,” McFadden wrote in an opinion accompanying his ruling. “Congress has granted him this extraordinary power, and courts are loath to second guess congressional motives or duly enacted statutes.”
The justice department, under the Trump administration, had defended a decision by then-Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin to withhold the tax returns.
Mnuchin argued that he could withhold the documents because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats for partisan reasons.
In July, the justice department published a legal opinion concluding that the Treasury department must provide the committee with the tax returns.
The memo said Neal had “invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information” and, under federal law, “Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”
STRATEGY: The presentation said before Trump could declare a state of emergency and invalidate votes, senators and representatives should be briefed on foreign interference Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows turned over to the US House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol a PowerPoint presentation recommending that then-US president Donald Trump declare a national security emergency to return himself to the presidency. That Meadows was in possession of a PowerPoint the day before the Capitol attack that detailed ways to stage a coup suggests he was at least aware of efforts by Trump and his allies to stop US President Joe Biden’s certification from taking place on Jan. 6. The PowerPoint, titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference &
China yesterday marked the 84th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, in which hundreds of thousands of civilians and disarmed soldiers were killed by Japanese troops in and around the former Chinese capital. A People’s Liberation Army honor guard bearing large funeral wreaths marched slowly past a memorial showing the figure 300,000, China’s official death toll in the events of December 1937, as solemn music played. Troops, students and 3,000 attendees then stood at rigid attention to observe a minute of silence. Addressing the gathering, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan (孫春蘭) said they had came together to “learn from history and open up
Burmese government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday’s attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks in an attempt
An editorial on a Chinese state-run news site has suggested that Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members are obliged to have three children for the good of the country, as Beijing seeks to address plummeting birthrates. The editorial, which was first published last month, went viral this week and drew sharp reaction from Chinese Internet users, with millions of shares, views and comments. As the wave of reaction grew, the original article disappeared from the Web site. The piece, published by the China Reports Network, said that every CCP member — of which there are about 95 million — “should shoulder the responsibility