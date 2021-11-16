Pacific representatives and negotiators have condemned the outcome of the COP26 meeting as “watered down” and a “monumental failure” that puts Pacific nations in severe existential danger, with one saying that Australia’s refusal to support funding for loss and damage suffered by Pacific countries was “a deep betrayal” of the region.
Some Pacific leaders expressed qualified optimism about the result of the critical climate summit, such as Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who wrote on Twitter: “The 1.5-degree target leaves Glasgow battered, bruised, but alive.”
However, many other Pacific experts and climate negotiators were disheartened by the result.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“1.5 is barely alive,” said Auimatagi Joe Moeono-Kolio, a Pacific senior political adviser to the Fossil Fuels Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. “The first draft of an otherwise very unambitious text had one notable bright spot in it — the phase-out of coal. This was further watered down. For a planet in crisis, this represents a monumental failure in recognizing the clear and imminent danger entire countries are now in, including my own.”
“For all the hoopla and greenwashing since yesterday, the fundamental fact remains: We are still headed for a two-degree-plus world,” he said.
For Samoan negotiator Galumalemana Anne Rasmussen, who is the representative of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to the COP bureau, the Pacific can only do so much.
“The Alliance of Small Island States and Pacific SIDS really pushed hard, everyone engaged, but unfortunately it is always up to the developed and rich to determine the fate and direction of these pledges and outcomes,” Galumalemana said.
A regional oceans and climate expert from Tonga, Taholo Kami, agreed: “I think we may be finding leadership at subnational and national level, private sector and even consumer and community level offer more hope at this time than the lethargic COP process where we are forced to celebrate painful and minimal shifts with text and leave not knowing if this will result in meaningful outcomes.”
In particular, Pacific leaders were disappointed by the softened language on “phasing down” rather than “phasing out” coal, and also the lack of strong commitment for funding to pay for loss and damages suffered by Pacific nations due to the climate crisis.
“COP26 also failed to adequately recognize our present reality — we are facing the impacts of climate change right now,” said Auimatagi, who has worked with Pacific governments under the process of the UN framework convention on climate change.
“Yet despite their historical responsibility for our current plight, developed nations like the US, UK and Australia refused to support a funding facility for loss and damage, which, in Australia’s case, presents a deep betrayal and abdication of its responsibilities to its Pacific neighbors,” he said.
Former Marshall Islands president Hilda Heine, who has been a key figure in climate negotiations in previous years, wrote on Twitter that she was “disappointed EU and US [High Ambition Coalition] members did not rally behind funding facility to support the vulnerable respond to loss and damages caused by industrialised world’s addiction to [fossil fuels] and coal.”
Despite travel restrictions, costs and risk to health, Pacific islands sent negotiations teams to COP26 in the hopes of influencing outcomes and ensuring that Pacific concerns were heard.
Seve Paeniu, the minister for finance of Tuvalu, one of the atoll nations considered most at risk of disappearing due to sea level rise, gave an emotive speech to the summit in which he spoke of the impact of the climate crisis on his country.
“It is not fiction, it is not projected to happen in the future — our land is fast disappearing. Tuvalu is literally sinking. We must take action now,” Paeniu said.
However, even the presence of Pacific negotiators could not influence the outcomes of the Glasgow summit, which as it stands — even if conditional and unconditional nationally determined contributions for the near-term target of 2030 were met — projected that warming might still spell the end for some Pacific atoll nations.
NEVER TOO OLD: At 61, Thomas Marshburn, who joined NASA in 1994, would become the oldest person to live aboard the International Space Station and perform a spacewalk A SpaceX rocket on Wednesday night carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station. They should have been up there to welcome the newcomers, but NASA and SpaceX decided to switch the order based on Monday’s ideal recovery weather in the Gulf of Mexico, and pulled it off. “It was a great ride, better than we imagined,” mission commander Raja Chari said shortly after the spacecraft reached orbit. The launch was just as riveting for spectators at
ONE LIFE, ONE LOVE: Stress caused by rumors and media badgering pushed the controversial former royal to start a new life in the US, where here husband is a lawyer Japan’s former princess Mako Komuro yesterday departed for the US with her husband, Kei Komuro, swapping ancient imperial rites for the bright lights of New York after leaving the royal family. The pair tied the knot in Tokyo last month in muted fashion, following years of tabloid gossip and online sniping over their union, which Komuro said caused her “sadness and pain.” A move to the US had long been rumored. The two 30-year-olds finally boarded a commercial flight yesterday from Tokyo to New York, where Kei Komuro attended law school and now works. Heavily guarded by police and airport officials, the couple
South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said yesterday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from the North are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea. About 30 of them have been designated as “stateless” in South Korea, after authorities detected their attempts to pose as North Korean nationals and detained them, observers say. The “stateless” designation makes it extremely difficult
This summer, the Uffizi Gallery threatened to sue Pornhub for using its masterpieces in a “classic nudes” video. “Some people think of museums as boring, stuffy or dull,” the adult streaming site wrote. “But what if we told you they housed a collection of priceless porn?” The video re-enacted erotic scenes from art history using works including Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, housed in the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Pornhub swiftly took down the unauthorized nudes, prompting debate about who controls the copying of cultural artifacts that are long out of copyright and in the public domain. Traditionally, museums have been protective of