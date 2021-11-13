Tiananmen statue creator asks for immunity in HK

Reuters, HONG KONG





The Danish sculptor of a statue that commemorates pro-democracy protesters killed during China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 yesterday asked Hong Kong authorities for immunity from the National Security Law so he can come and take it back to Denmark.

Jens Galschiot loaned the 8m-high, two-tonne copper sculpture called Pillar of Shame to a local civil society group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements in China, in perpetuity.

The statue, depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies, has been on display at the University of Hong Kong for more than two decades. After the group disbanded in September with some members accused of national security offenses, the university requested the group remove the statue from its premises.

University students surround the Pillar of Shame statue at the University of Hong Kong on June 4, 2019. Photo: AP

In an open letter, Galschiot, who values the statue at about US$1.4 million, said he was willing to take it back to Denmark, but that his presence in Hong Kong was necessary for the complex operation to go well.

Cooperation from the university and Hong Kong authorities for technical assistance, roadblocks and permits was also needed, he said.

Galschiot asked for assurances that he would not be prosecuted under the sweeping National Security Law imposed by Beijing last year to punish what it sees as subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

“I can understand from the press that the introduction of the new security legislation in Hong Kong means that there is a legal basis for arresting foreign nationals who engage in activities that criticize China,” Galschiot wrote.

The statue’s removal “will lead to activities and media coverage that could be perceived as criticism of China. Therefore, I will have to get a guarantee that my employees and I will not be prosecuted.”

The university, the Hong Kong Security Bureau and the Hong Kong Immigration Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The university gave the alliance a deadline for the statue’s removal, which expired a month ago. It said at the time it was seeking legal advice on what to do with it.

Democratic advocates and some Western governments said the security law is a tool to silence dissent and push Hong Kong firmly on an authoritarian path.

Chinese and Hong Kong authorities maintain that the territory is still governed by the rule of law and individual rights, and freedoms remain intact.