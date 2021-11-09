Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega won re-election with 75 percent of votes, according to official partial results announced yesterday, securing a fourth consecutive five-year term for the long-time president.
The announcement came as votes in 49 percent of the Central American nation’s polling stations were counted, said the electoral council, which put participation at 65.34 percent.
Polling stations closed at 6pm on Sunday after 11 hours of voting under the watchful eye of 30,000 police and soldiers maintaining what right groups described as a climate of fear.
Photo: EPA-EFE
With seven would-be presidential challengers detained since June, 75-year-old Ortega was assured a fourth term — his fifth overall — with his wife, Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo, 70, by his side.
Ortega faced five presidential contenders, but in name only — all have been dismissed as regime collaborators.
The opposition said the vote was marked by mass abstention even as the government claimed a high turnout.
US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the outcome was “rigged” long before Sunday’s “sham” election.
“What Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, orchestrated today was a pantomime election that was neither free nor fair, and most certainly not democratic,” Biden said, adding that the pair now run Nicaragua “as autocrats.”
Former guerrilla hero Ortega launched a new attack on his opponents on Sunday, saying: “This day we are standing up to those who promote terrorism, finance war, to those who sow terror, death.”
He was referring to Nicaraguans who took part in massive protests against his government in 2018, which were met with a violent crackdown that claimed more than 300 lives.
About 150 people have been jailed since then, including 39 opposition figures rounded up since June in the run-up to Sunday’s vote.
Another roughly 100,000 Nicaraguans have fled into exile.
“They did not want these elections to take place,” Ortega said, branding his opponents “terrorists” and “demons who do not want peace.”
Fear vied with apathy among the 4.4 million Nicaraguans eligible to cast votes in the country of 6.5 million.
“No one from my family went to vote. This was a mockery for Nicaraguans,” said a 49-year-old woman who runs a grocery store.
Like many others, she was too scared to give her name.
Short lines of voters wearing masks could be seen at some of the 13,459 polling stations, but many were empty when reporters visited.
At one of them, Pablo de Jesus Rodriguez, a 26-year-old carpenter and bricklayer, said: “The president has done good things for our country,” as he cast his vote.
Members of Ortega’s ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front went from house to house calling citizens to the ballot box.
The Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights said Nicaragua was a “police state” using tactics of “fear [and] social control” to “crush the opposition.”
There were protests on Sunday in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Spain and the US — countries that are home to thousands of Nicaraguan exiles.
“We want that diabolical couple [Ortega and Murillo] to leave the country and democracy to return,” said Marcos Martinez, one of about a thousand demonstrators in the Costa Rican capital, San Jose.
In Nicaragua itself, gatherings of more than 200 people are banned, ostensibly as a COVID-19 prevention measure.
The opposition in exile has called for a boycott of Sunday’s vote.
The election took place without international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.
Only “election attendants” and journalists from countries the government considers “friendly,” such as Russia, received accreditation.
Election authorities banned the country’s main opposition alliance from contesting Sunday’s vote.
Two-thirds of respondents in a recent Cid-Gallup poll said they would have voted for an opposition candidate.
The favorite was Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who is the only person to have beaten Ortega in an election, in 1990.
Chamorro is under house arrest, and six other presidential hopefuls are jailed in conditions their families say amount to torture.
JAIL HUNGER STRIKE: Zhang Zhan’s brother, Zhang Ju, wrote on Twitter that in her heart, it seems ‘there is only God and her beliefs,’ with no time for any other matters A citizen journalist jailed for her coverage of China’s initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan is close to death after going on a hunger strike, her family said, prompting renewed calls from rights groups for her immediate release. Zhang Zhan (張展), 38, a former lawyer, traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the pandemic’s epicenter, questioning authorities’ handling of the outbreak in her smartphone videos. She was detained in May last year and sentenced in December to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” — a charge routinely used to suppress
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
Handing over a piping hot meal at exactly the time promised, Chinese food delivery driver Zhuang Zhenhua triumphantly tapped his job as complete through the Meituan app — and was immediately fined half of his earnings. A glitch meant it inaccurately registered him as being late and he incurred an automatic penalty — one of many ways that delivery firms exploit millions of workers even as the sector booms, he said. Authorities have launched a crackdown tackling algorithms that effectively encourage dangerous driving and demanding that firms ensure basic labor protections, such as proper compensation and insurance. However, more than a dozen drivers
“We have 340 sunny days per year, but we’re still not betting on renewable energies in Cyprus,” Georgia Mouskou said as sunlight streamed through her windows. Faced with her skyrocketing electricity bill, Mouskou said that she wants to “rent a plot” to install solar panels. Like Mouskou, rising energy costs and environmental concerns have caused residents of the Mediterranean island to see solar power as an obvious option. In the past year, the number of solar panels increased by 16 percent, the Electricity Authority of Cyprus said. However, Cyprus is still struggling to increase its use of power from renewable sources. In 2019, just 13.8