NEPAL
Dogs gifted baths, garlands
Hindus across the country yesterday honored their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats. It was the second day of the five-day Tihar Festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshiping the animal makes the god happy. “Kukur Tihar is special among the different festivals,” housewife Parbati Devkota said after a worship ceremony for her pet, using the Nepali word kukur for dog. “I worship my dog every year on this day,” said Devkota, 40, who carried a tray of sweets, flowers and vermilion powder in the capital, Kathmandu. Families bathed the pets, tied marigold garlands around their necks, smeared their foreheads with auspicious vermilion and offered them special meals of sweets, meat, milk and rice. Even stray dogs got offerings of food and garlands.
ISRAEL
LGBTQ+ dating site hacked
A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow on Tuesday dumped online what it said was the user database of LGBTQ+ dating site Atraf, an attack some security experts blamed on Iran. “Enjoy! Atraf’s database,” the group said on the messaging application Telegram, releasing a large file for download that quickly became unavailable. The Atraf dating site is owned by CyberServe, an local Web development company whose clients include public transportation firms, museums and a travel company. It released an early batch of user profiles over the weekend, and on Sunday demanded US$1 million within 48 hours to prevent a wider release. Keren Elazari, a cybersecurity expert and researcher at Tel Aviv and Reichman universities, said that the hack bore many similarities with previous Iran-linked attacks.
UNITED STATES
SQUID crypto goes bust
An unsanctioned Squid Game cryptocurrency that played off the hit Netflix series made big losers out of people who bought in only to see the value plummet on Tuesday. The digital asset launched on Oct. 21 using imagery from the Squid Game series without the permission of Netflix. The value of the cryptocurrency called SQUID quickly climbed from pennies at launch to US$2,856 on Monday, specialty site CoinMarketCap said. However, it plunged even faster and was worth less than a penny on Tuesday after its creators evidently converted an estimated US$2.5 million to US$3.5 million into other currencies. The massive withdrawal caused SQUID to become virtually worthless, bearing the signs of a scam nicknamed a “rug pull” in reference to a carpet being yanked from under investors’ feet.
UNITED STATES
QAnon fans wait for ‘reveal’
Hundreds of followers of QAnon conspiracy theories on Tuesday gathered in downtown Dallas, Texas, in the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr, who died in a 1999 plane crash, would reappear. However, he did not. The Dallas Morning News reported that several hundred QAnon followers converged on Dealey Plaza, where JFK Jr’s father, former president John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. QAnon postings quoted by media reports said that JFK Jr would emerge from hiding at 12:29pm on Tuesday and this would lead — somehow — to the reinstatement of QAnon favorite, former president Donald Trump, in the White House. The appointed time came and went with no sighting of the late president’s son.
A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand on Oct. 12 cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she was not told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said on Wednesday. The woman is facing attempted murder and property destruction charges, said Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and she had not
‘ATROCIOUS AND BRUTAL’: The suspect told police that he ‘adores’ the Joker character and he had wanted to kill multiple people and receive the death penalty A suspect has been arrested for attempted murder after 17 people were injured in a knife and fire attack on a train in Tokyo that was carried out by a man wearing a Joker costume. Witnesses told public broadcaster NHK how petrified passengers had fled to adjoining carriages and jumped out of windows during the attack, which occurred on Sunday, when the Japanese capital was full of Halloween revelers, many in costume. The suspect, who has been named as 24-year-old Kyota Hattori, told police that he “adores” the Joker character from the Batman films, Kyodo news agency reported. He was quoted by police
Netflix Inc has removed two episodes of spy drama Pine Gap from its streaming service in the Philippines after the Southeast Asian country rejected scenes involving a map used by China to assert its claims to the South China Sea. The Philippines on Monday asked Netflix to remove certain episodes of the six-part Australian series, saying that the map depicted on the show was a breach of its sovereignty. The second and third episodes of the show were no longer available in the Philippines by late Monday, with Netflix announcing on its platform that those episodes had been “removed by government demand.” It
LEGISLATIVE VOTE TOMORROW: Japan’s ruling party might buck a downward trend in the country’s westernmost prefecture and win an additional seat from a pacifist coalition Former Japanese minister of state for Okinawa and Northern Territories affairs Aiko Shimajiri fist-bumps supporters as she walks into a rally at a bullring in Uruma, Japan, as she relishes the prospect of pulling off an upset victory in tomorrow’s parliamentary vote. Nationwide, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to lose seats in the Japanese House of Representatives, the lower, but more powerful chamber of the Japanese Diet, due largely to voter dissatisfaction over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Okinawa Prefecture — long a bastion of the pacifist opposition — the LDP’s harder line on China and proactive