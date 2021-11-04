World News Quick Take

NEPAL

Dogs gifted baths, garlands

Hindus across the country yesterday honored their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats. It was the second day of the five-day Tihar Festival, during which even crows and cows get respect. Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshiping the animal makes the god happy. “Kukur Tihar is special among the different festivals,” housewife Parbati Devkota said after a worship ceremony for her pet, using the Nepali word kukur for dog. “I worship my dog every year on this day,” said Devkota, 40, who carried a tray of sweets, flowers and vermilion powder in the capital, Kathmandu. Families bathed the pets, tied marigold garlands around their necks, smeared their foreheads with auspicious vermilion and offered them special meals of sweets, meat, milk and rice. Even stray dogs got offerings of food and garlands.

ISRAEL

LGBTQ+ dating site hacked

A hacking group calling itself Black Shadow on Tuesday dumped online what it said was the user database of LGBTQ+ dating site Atraf, an attack some security experts blamed on Iran. “Enjoy! Atraf’s database,” the group said on the messaging application Telegram, releasing a large file for download that quickly became unavailable. The Atraf dating site is owned by CyberServe, an local Web development company whose clients include public transportation firms, museums and a travel company. It released an early batch of user profiles over the weekend, and on Sunday demanded US$1 million within 48 hours to prevent a wider release. Keren Elazari, a cybersecurity expert and researcher at Tel Aviv and Reichman universities, said that the hack bore many similarities with previous Iran-linked attacks.

UNITED STATES

SQUID crypto goes bust

An unsanctioned Squid Game cryptocurrency that played off the hit Netflix series made big losers out of people who bought in only to see the value plummet on Tuesday. The digital asset launched on Oct. 21 using imagery from the Squid Game series without the permission of Netflix. The value of the cryptocurrency called SQUID quickly climbed from pennies at launch to US$2,856 on Monday, specialty site CoinMarketCap said. However, it plunged even faster and was worth less than a penny on Tuesday after its creators evidently converted an estimated US$2.5 million to US$3.5 million into other currencies. The massive withdrawal caused SQUID to become virtually worthless, bearing the signs of a scam nicknamed a “rug pull” in reference to a carpet being yanked from under investors’ feet.

UNITED STATES

QAnon fans wait for ‘reveal’

Hundreds of followers of QAnon conspiracy theories on Tuesday gathered in downtown Dallas, Texas, in the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr, who died in a 1999 plane crash, would reappear. However, he did not. The Dallas Morning News reported that several hundred QAnon followers converged on Dealey Plaza, where JFK Jr’s father, former president John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963. QAnon postings quoted by media reports said that JFK Jr would emerge from hiding at 12:29pm on Tuesday and this would lead — somehow — to the reinstatement of QAnon favorite, former president Donald Trump, in the White House. The appointed time came and went with no sighting of the late president’s son.