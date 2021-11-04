Biden’s motorcade flashed in Scotland on way to summit

AFP, GLASGOW, Scotland





The leader of the US is used to crowds and curious onlookers wherever he goes — but probably not a naked Scotsman with a mobile phone.

Reporters traveling with US President Joe Biden’s motorcade from Edinburgh to the UN climate change summit in Glasgow observed more than they bargained for.

“At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone,” a report from Scott Detrow of National Public Radio said.

US President Joe Biden’s motorcade travels on the M8 on its way to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

It was not clear whether Biden witnessed the au naturel onlooker from his seat in “The Beast,” his armored limousine.

The president’s adventures on the roads in Scotland did not end there.

On his way back later from Glasgow to Edinburgh to catch an Air Force One flight home to Washington, Biden’s motorcade missed a highway exit and had to conduct a U-turn.