SpaceX is taming some toilet troubles in its Dragon capsules before launching four more astronauts.
The company and NASA want to make sure any toilet leaks would not compromise the capsule launching early on Sunday from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in Florida or another one that has been parked at the International Space Station since April.
During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor, said William Gerstenmaier, a SpaceX vice president who used to work for NASA.
Photo: Joel Kowsky / NASA / AFP
The same problem was recently discovered in the Dragon capsule at the space station, he told reporters on Monday.
As a permanent fix, SpaceX has welded on the urine-flushing tube that is inside the company’s newest capsule, named Endurance by its US-German crew.
NASA was not quite finished reviewing the last-minute fix.
NASA astronaut Raja Chari, the spacecraft commander, on Tuesday said that he has “complete confidence” in the repairs.
SpaceX jumped quickly on the issue, he said, with hundreds of people working on it to ensure the crew’s safety.
As for the Dragon capsule in orbit, less urine pooled beneath the floor panels than the one that carried four people on a three-day flight, Gerstenmaier said.
That is because the NASA-led crew only spent a day in it before arriving at the space station.
SpaceX is conducting tests to make sure the spilled liquid did not weaken the orbiting capsule during the past six months, Gerstenmaier said.
Any structural damage could endanger astronauts during their flight back to Earth next month.
The final tests should be completed later this week, he said.
This is to be SpaceX’s fourth launch of NASA astronauts and its fifth passenger flight overall.
Once he launches atop SpaceX’s Falcon rocket, German astronaut Matthias Maurer is to be the 600th person in space, NASA statistics showed.
He said at a news conference on Tuesday that he offered the designation to US crewmate Kayla Barron, who is to be the 601st.
“She and I will be together like No. 600,” Maurer said. “I was the lucky one that got the round number, but we will all have fun in space.”
