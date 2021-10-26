James Michael Tyler, the actor known for his recurring role as Gunther on Friends, has died. He was 59.
Tyler died on Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.
Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.
Photo: AFP
“The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh ‘Friend’), from the hit series ‘Friends,’ but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband,” Benson wrote in a tribute. “Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures.”
Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series such as Just Shoot Me! and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, before being cast as a background character in the second episode of Friends in 1994.
Over the show’s run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk barista with an unrequited affection for Rachel (played by Jennifer Aniston).
Tyler was initially cast while working as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig coffee shop in Los Angeles. He did not have a line of dialogue on Friends until he had made 33 appearances on the show, according to the 2019 book Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era, by Saul Austerlitz.
Tyler appeared in 150 of the 236 episodes of the show.
Warner Bros Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, “a beloved actor and integral part of our Friends family.”
Once Friends concluded in 2004, Tyler made appearances on Scrubs, Modern Music and he played himself on an episode of Matt LeBlanc’s Episodes in 2012.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Tyler starred in two short films while undergoing treatment and gave a spoken word performance of the Stephan Kalinich poem If You Knew to help raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
