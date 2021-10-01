Chilean lawmakers approve a law to guard ‘neuro rights’

AFP, SANTIAGO





Chilean lawmakers on Wednesday approved a law establishing the rights to personal identity, free will and mental privacy, becoming the first country in the world to legislate on neurotechnology that can manipulate the mind.

The bill, which last year passed the Chilean Senate, could form the basis of lawmaking in the field of human rights in other countries in the face of advances in technology applied to the mind and the brain.

During debates preceding the vote, Chilean Senator Guido Girardi, one of the most vocal promoters of the law, said its aim is to protect “the last frontier” of the human being: the psyche.

“We are happy that this is the start of a global assessment on how technology should be used for the good of humanity,” Girardi wrote on Twitter.

The bill has to be signed into law by the president.

With this legislation, Chile is striving to be at the forefront of advances in neurotechnology.

Rafael Yuste, a professor of biology at Columbia University in New York City and one of the world’s top experts in the field, said that researchers have already succeeded in implanting in the brain of mice images of things that they had not actually seen.

The process affected the behavior of the mice, Yuste said,

This causes concern among some that such neurotechnology might be used to record people’s mental data, as well as to modify them.

That is why Chile’s law “establishes that scientific and technological development must be at the service of people, and that it will be carried out with respect for life and physical and mental integrity,” the Chilean Chamber of Deputies said in a statement.

It intends to safeguard people’s “neurodata,” and establish limits on how the contents of a person’s brain can be analyzed and modified.