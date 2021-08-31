Benin’s rare swamp forest ‘at risk of disappearing’: agricultural economist

AFP, HLANZOUN FOREST, Benin





In the freshwater swamp forest of Hlanzoun in southern Benin, majestic trees hum with chirping birds and playful monkeys.

Home to once bustling flora and fauna, experts say that the fragile environment, one of the last of its kind in the West African nation and accessible only by canoe, is at risk of disappearing.

The 3,000 hectares of forest, which takes its name from the river Hlan, is home to 241 plant and 160 animal species, including the rare red-bellied monkey, the marsh mongoose and the sitatunga, a swamp-dwelling antelope.

Perched at the top of a gigantic tree squawks a hornbill — a big bird known for its long, down-curved and colorful bill, similar to a toucan.

“Hornbills feed on insects and fruits. They like to follow monkeys around because they force insects to come out when they move around, making it easier for hornbills to catch,” said Vincent Romera, a French ornithologist and photographer.

With his binoculars, Romera admires a family of monkeys jumping from tree to tree, while keeping a clear distance.

“The animals here have become fearful,” he said.

He is considering using camera traps to try to photograph them, but also to count the forest’s animal population.

“The numbers are in free fall,” Romera said.

Sometimes, the forest’s noisy concert is interrupted by gun shots, probably from poachers, he added.

Communities living around the forest “need money, so those who can shoot go and kill animals,” said Roger Hounkanrin, a local tourist guide.

Despite steady economic growth, poverty is widespread in Benin, especially in rural areas, and 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to World Bank data.

On the side of the road that lines Hlanzoun forest, lizards, crocodiles and snakes killed by hunters are bought and sold. Monkeys, too, are sometimes sold for meat, but even more than poaching, excessive logging threatens the forest.

Benin’s forest cover between 2005 and 2015 was slashed by more than 20 percent, according to the World Bank, and the deforestation rate continues to be high at 2.2 percent a year.

Trees are cut down for firewood and the fermented sap of palm trees is used to make a local alcohol, sodabi.

The damaging practice of slash-and burn agriculture has also become more prevalent, said Josea Dossou Bodjrenou, director of Nature Tropicale, a non-governmental organization (NGO) that works on environmental issues in Benin.

The destruction of the forest habitat reduces areas where animals can thrive, forcing them toward farms to find food and exposing them to poachers.

“This is a location that is at risk of disappearing,” local agricultural economist Judicael Alladatin said.

“It’s a poor area and we can’t blame people for wanting to feed themselves,” Alladatin said, urging authorities “to create conditions for alternative sources of income.”

The government does not officially recognize Hlanzoun forest, despite the lobbying efforts of several NGOs and scientific papers on the forest since 2000, but it has started to recognize the importance of safeguarding forests in general, the World Bank says.

In Hlanzoun, the government “must act quickly” and “support forest communities so that they can continue to make profit ... but in a different way” by developing agriculture, trade and sustainable tourism, Bodjrenou said.