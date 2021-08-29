China, in the midst of a rapid nuclear weapons buildup, would soon surpass Russia as the US’ top nuclear threat, a senior US military official said on Friday, warning that the two countries have no mechanisms to avert miscommunication.
US Air Force Lieutenant General Thomas Bussiere, the deputy commander of the US Strategic Command, which oversees the country’s nuclear arsenal, said China’s development of nuclear capabilities “can no longer be aligned” with its public claim that it wants to maintain a minimum nuclear deterrent.
“There’s going to be a point, a crossover point, where the number of threats presented by China will exceed the number of threats that currently Russia presents,” Bussiere told an online forum.
Photo: AP
He said the determination would not be based solely on the number of Beijing’s stockpiled nuclear warheads, but also on how they are “operationally fielded.”
“There will be a crossover point, we believe, in the next few years,” Bussiere said.
Unlike with Russia, the US did not have any treaties or dialogue mechanism with China on the issue to “alleviate any misperceptions or confusion,” he added.
Bussiere’s comments come as the US is attempting to realign its foreign policy to put greater emphasis in the Indo-Pacific region to counter China’s growing economic and military might.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about China’s growing nuclear arsenal during a meeting with foreign ministers of Asian countries and partner nations early this month.
Think tank reports based on satellite imagery say China appears to be constructing hundreds of new silos for nuclear missiles, and Washington has accused Beijing of resisting nuclear arms talks.
China has said its arsenal is dwarfed by those of the US and Russia, and that it is ready for dialogue, but only if Washington reduces its nuclear stockpile to China’s level.
In a report last year to the US Congress, the Pentagon estimated China’s operational nuclear warhead stockpile to be in “the low 200s,” and said it was projected to at least double in size as Beijing expands and modernizes its forces.
According to a US Department of State fact sheet, the US had 1,357 nuclear warheads deployed as of March 1.
China’s advances in missile technology to deliver those warheads are also a concern for the US, and Bussiere said China last year tested more ballistic missile capabilities than the rest of the world combined.
Chinese actress Zheng Shuang (鄭爽) yesterday was hit with a US$46 million tax evasion fine, while references to film star Zhao Wei (趙薇) were wiped from video streaming sites as Beijing steps up its campaign against celebrity culture. Beijing is on a mission to rein in what it calls “chaotic fan culture” and celebrity excess, after a spate of scandals have in the past few months taken down China’s biggest entertainers, including singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡), who was arrested on suspicion of rape earlier this month. Shanghai tax authorities fined Zheng 299 million yuan (US$46.2 million) for tax evasion and undeclared income
Hong Kong democracy advocates are working in the shadows to preserve digital backups of their movement as the physical symbols of their resistance, including an opposition newspaper and a museum, are purged from the territory’s streets. In the end, it was food safety inspectors that finished Hong Kong’s museum to those killed in the Tiananmen Square Massacre — the only memorial of its kind within China to victims of the 1989 crackdown. Its exhibitions documented Beijing’s use of tanks to quell democracy protests in the Chinese capital and Hong Kong’s three-decade history of holding annual candlelight vigils for those killed. However, Hong
RACE AGAINST TIME: Evacuating the up to 60,000 Afghans who worked as allies of the US and EU was impossible, a senior EU official said amid ongoing rescue efforts Tens of thousands of Afghans were yesterday racing to flee their country as the US warned of security threats at Kabul’s chaotic airport and the EU said that it was “impossible” to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban. In the week since the Taliban took back power in Afghanistan, the group vowed a softer version of its brutal rule from 1996 to 2001, and taken steps toward forming a government. However, terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where the US and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge
The Australian electricity market on Sunday reached a milestone, with solar power outstripping energy generation from coal for the first time since the market was set up two decades ago. The crossover point lasted for only a few minutes, as low demand and sunny skies meant the contribution from coal dropped to a record low of 9,315 megawatts (MW) just after noon, while solar provided the dominant share with 9,427MW. Dylan McConnell, a research fellow at the University of Melbourne’s climate and energy college, said that for a brief moment solar represented 57 percent of national electricity generation. “This is what I unofficially