Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Fred entered the lower Gulf of Mexico late on Saturday amid forecasts it would regain tropical storm strength yesterday as it moves toward the northern US Gulf Coast.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Grace, which formed on Saturday morning in the Atlantic, was slightly weaker by nightfall and showing signs of poor organization as it kicked up sea squalls off the island of Guadeloupe.
Grace was forecast to be nearer to South Florida by mid-week.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Forecasters said the disorganized remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed by the Florida Keys on Saturday and then moved into the southeast Gulf of Mexico later in the day.
At 11pm, Fred’s remnants were about 205km west-northwest of Havana and moving west-northwest at 15kph. It had top sustained winds of 55kph.
Forecasters said Fred would regenerate into a tropical storm yesterday and urged people from Mississippi to the central Florida Panhandle to begin monitoring the storm’s progress.
Fred is expected to bring heavy rain to the southeastern US by today, but is not projected to reach hurricane strength.
Anticipating Fred, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had already declared a state of emergency for the state’s Panhandle region.
In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey issued a statement on Saturday that her administration is monitoring the storm and “will be ready to act from the state level if needed.”
Meanwhile, a tropical storm warning in effect earlier for the Florida Keys was canceled on Saturday as the storm began moving into the Gulf.
All told, Fred was expected to bring 7.5cm to 12.5cm of rain to the Keys and southern Florida through today.
A tropical storm last week, Fred weakened to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to about 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.
On Saturday, Fred was downgraded to a tropical wave with top winds of about 55kph. Tropical waves can contain winds and heavy rain, but do not circulate around a center point or an “eye” that a tropical storm or hurricane has.
Fred and Grace, regardless of their storm status, posed a heavy rain and flood threat, forecasters have said.
Grace was forecast to bring 7.5cm to 15cm of rain to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico into tomorrow.
At 11pm, Grace was centered 275km east-southeast of St. Croix, and 430km east-southeast of San Juan. It was moving west-northwest at 31kph, with top sustained winds of 65kph.
Grace prompted a tropical storm warning for several islands and territories, including Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
South Korean lawmakers are seeking to make amendments to the country’s criminal code that would make “semen terrorism” a punishable sex crime. The move comes after a string of controversial court verdicts that have punished men for “property damage,” not sexually criminal behavior, after secretly ejaculating onto women’s belongings. Lenient court rulings and societal attitudes toward sex crimes in South Korea have come under increased criticism over the past few years in light of the global #MeToo movement. The act of secretly delivering or smearing semen onto someone else, known locally as “semen terrorism,” has become a case in point, with local
A massive Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of villagers while falling short of promised energy production, Human Rights Watch said yesterday. The 400 megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast has sparked controversy since long before its December 2018 launch. Fisheries experts had warned that damming the confluence of the Sesan and Srepok rivers — two major tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river — would threaten fish stocks crucial to millions of people living along the Mekong’s flood plains. Tens of thousands of people living in villages upstream and downstream have had steep
Hong Kong’s population kept falling at a record pace over the past 12 months, as people left the territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and as a new National Security Law curtailed protest and dissent. There was an outflow of 89,200 residents in the year that ended in June, leaving Hong Kong’s population at about 7.39 million people, Hong Kong government data released on Thursday showed. That maintains the 1.2 percent rate of population decline set at the end of last year, the biggest drop in at least six decades for the territory. “Concern over the National Security Law has played
Japan has administered more than 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and surpassed the US in the proportion of elderly people fully vaccinated, Japanese government figures released on Tuesday showed. The vaccination mark comes as Japan, like many other nations, is in the middle of a fresh wave of infections attributed to the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Japan and its capital, Tokyo, have reported record daily infection numbers for several days this month, as the Summer Olympics were drawing to a close. Most of the new infections have been among those in their 20s and 30s, apparently showing the effect of the gap