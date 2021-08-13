Charles, Diana’s wedding cake sells for US$2,566

AP, LONDON





A royal fan has bought a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake for ￡1,850 (US$2,566) at auction, more than 40 years after the couple tied the knot.

The large piece of cake icing and marzipan base features a detailed, sugared design of the royal coat of arms in gold, red, blue and silver.

It was given to Moya Smith, a royal staffer, who preserved it in cling film and dated it July 29, 1981.

A tin containing a slice of wedding cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding is pictured at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, England, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

After a flurry of bidding from across the world, the cake piece was on Wednesday sold to buyer Gerry Layton for several times more than its estimated ￡300 to ￡500.

Layton, who described himself as a monarchist, said he would add the cake piece to his collection.

“I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death,” he said.

Chris Albury, of Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said he was amazed at the number of bidders who were interested.