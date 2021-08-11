PRC court upholds death sentence for Canadian

CAPITAL PUNISHMENT: Ottawa condemned the ruling on convicted drug trafficker Robert Schellenberg, which is subject to a final review by the Supreme People’s Court

Bloomberg





Canada yesterday condemned a Chinese court’s decision to uphold the death sentence of a Canadian national convicted of drug trafficking, a decision that came as a Huawei Technologies Co executive’s extradition battle enters its final stages in Vancouver.

Robert Schellenberg’s bid to challenge his January 2019 death sentence was denied, the Liaoning Provincial High People’s Court in Shenyang said in a statement.

Schellenberg had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after his initial conviction, but the penalty increased after an earlier appeal that coincided with Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) arrest in Canada.

An image taken from China Central Television footage on Jan. 14, 2019, shows Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, center, at his retrial at the Dalian Intermediate People’s Court in Dalian, China. Photo: AP

“We oppose the death penalty in all cases, and condemn the arbitrary nature of Mr Schellenberg’s sentence,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said in a statement following the verdict.

Garneau said that Canada “strongly condemns China’s decision” and would continue to seek clemency for Schellenberg.

The ruling must still be reviewed by the Supreme People’s Court, China’s highest tribunal.

The decision is one of at least two expected this week in politically charged criminal cases against Canadians that China has advanced in tandem with US efforts to extradite Meng.

Michael Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, might learn tomorrow the verdict of his March trial on allegations that he stole and illegally provided state secrets to other countries, Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters yesterday in China.

Proceedings in Meng’s case entered a decisive phase in a Vancouver court last week, more than two-and-a-half years after her arrest. She faces long odds in quashing the extradition, since Canada has refused or discharged only eight of the almost 800 handover requests received from the US since 2008.

Spavor was detained along with Michael Kovrig — a Hong Kong-based analyst at the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat — days after Meng’s arrest in late 2018 and have been jailed ever since.

Kovrig is similarly awaiting a verdict after his short trial in Beijing on allegations of spying on state secrets.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that things are happening right now while events are going on in Vancouver,” Barton said.

The Canadian side has not received any indication on the timing of Kovrig’s verdict, he added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has criticized the Chinese prosecutions as arbitrary amid a broader breakdown of ties with Beijing. US President Joe Biden last week reaffirmed his opposition to the detentions of Kovrig and Spavor during a call with Trudeau and reiterated his pledge to push for their release.

China has in the past linked the cases of Kovrig and Spavor to Meng’s.

A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman last year said that halting her extradition “could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians.”