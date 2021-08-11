Canada yesterday condemned a Chinese court’s decision to uphold the death sentence of a Canadian national convicted of drug trafficking, a decision that came as a Huawei Technologies Co executive’s extradition battle enters its final stages in Vancouver.
Robert Schellenberg’s bid to challenge his January 2019 death sentence was denied, the Liaoning Provincial High People’s Court in Shenyang said in a statement.
Schellenberg had been sentenced to 15 years in prison after his initial conviction, but the penalty increased after an earlier appeal that coincided with Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou’s (孟晚舟) arrest in Canada.
Photo: AP
“We oppose the death penalty in all cases, and condemn the arbitrary nature of Mr Schellenberg’s sentence,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau said in a statement following the verdict.
Garneau said that Canada “strongly condemns China’s decision” and would continue to seek clemency for Schellenberg.
The ruling must still be reviewed by the Supreme People’s Court, China’s highest tribunal.
The decision is one of at least two expected this week in politically charged criminal cases against Canadians that China has advanced in tandem with US efforts to extradite Meng.
Michael Spavor, who organized trips to North Korea, might learn tomorrow the verdict of his March trial on allegations that he stole and illegally provided state secrets to other countries, Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton told reporters yesterday in China.
Proceedings in Meng’s case entered a decisive phase in a Vancouver court last week, more than two-and-a-half years after her arrest. She faces long odds in quashing the extradition, since Canada has refused or discharged only eight of the almost 800 handover requests received from the US since 2008.
Spavor was detained along with Michael Kovrig — a Hong Kong-based analyst at the International Crisis Group and former Canadian diplomat — days after Meng’s arrest in late 2018 and have been jailed ever since.
Kovrig is similarly awaiting a verdict after his short trial in Beijing on allegations of spying on state secrets.
“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that things are happening right now while events are going on in Vancouver,” Barton said.
The Canadian side has not received any indication on the timing of Kovrig’s verdict, he added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has criticized the Chinese prosecutions as arbitrary amid a broader breakdown of ties with Beijing. US President Joe Biden last week reaffirmed his opposition to the detentions of Kovrig and Spavor during a call with Trudeau and reiterated his pledge to push for their release.
China has in the past linked the cases of Kovrig and Spavor to Meng’s.
A Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman last year said that halting her extradition “could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians.”
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
First the entire village is shooed indoors, its power supply is cut, and finally bananas and other elephant treats are dumped on the opposite side of town to coax the uninvited guests to pass through. So goes the routine welcome ceremony for China’s wayward herd of 14 Asian elephants, whose wandering ways have sparked an unusual operation aimed at steering them home across steep, winding and often populated terrain. The group left its home range far south near the Laos border 16 months ago for a grand food tour across rich farmland bursting with corn, sugarcane, bananas and dragon fruit in southeastern
SOLIDARITY: France has sent 80 firefighters and rescue workers, and three Canadair firefighting planes to Greece, while Britain, Egypt and Spain are also sending assistance Hundreds of firefighters fought fires that have devoured record numbers of woodlands in Greece on Saturday and left hundreds of families homeless, but heavy rains brought respite to hard-hit Turkey. In Greece, more than 1,450 firefighters backed by at least 15 aircraft were battling the blazes, with reinforcements arriving from abroad, the Greek Fire Service said. In Pefkofyto, north of Athens, pensioner Tasos Tsilivakos struggled to contain his tears. “This is a horrible disaster,” he said. “I’m really afraid that maybe only our great-grandchildren will have the chance to walk again in these areas.” One 62-year-old man from nearby Agios Stefanos told Alpha TV