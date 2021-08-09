Former US president Donald Trump ‘s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, said his former boss would run for the presidency again in 2024.
“He’s in,” Spicer said of Trump’s interest in the race during a recent interview with The Washington Examiner.
Spicer reportedly said that Trump’s appetite for the presidential election had been bolstered over the past several months, after watching US President Joe Biden’s handling of issues such as immigration.
Photo: AP
“A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure,” Spicer said of a Trump run. “Now ... there needs to be something that will keep him out.”
The Examiner does not state whether Spicer is giving his opinion or whether he has spoken to the former president or has definitive word from his inner circle, or similar information.
As Trump’s first White House press secretary, Spicer faced doubts over credibility when he addressed the media, and hence the public, from the podium in televised briefings.
He has since claimed that he did not “knowingly” lie to the US public.
His latest claim came amid continued speculation about Trump’s political plans following his decisive loss to Joe Biden in last year’s election, which officials at local, state and national level called the most secure presidential contest in US history.
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared to discuss Trumps’ aspirations in a recent Newsmax interview.
“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight... I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this ... we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket,” Meadows said, according to a Hill report.
Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary in July 2017 following a chaotic six months.
His short-lived time behind the briefing room’s podium was characterized by false statements and an aggressive attitude toward journalists, as well as a series of gaffes.
Meanwhile, music superstar Barbra Streisand called Trump’s presidency “four years in a black hole” and gave a tip for combating his lies that he beat Biden last year, in an interview for Variety magazine.
“When you think of it, Al Gore lost the election by 537 votes. Hillary Clinton lost the election by [close to] 77,000 votes, but Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. I think they should show that every day on TV,” she said.
Google cofounder Larry Page was allowed into New Zealand, despite its closed border, so his son could receive urgent medical attention, the government confirmed yesterday. The billionaire’s visit had prompted criticism from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s political opponents, who demanded an explanation for why he was permitted to enter despite COVID-19 travel restrictions. New Zealand Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi told reporters that Page, who is reportedly worth US$121 billion, had applied for a medical exemption “to make sure his son got the treatment that was required.” New Zealand Minister of Health Andrew Little said in parliament that an application was
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in the past few days with a bandage about the size of a few postage stamps on the back of his head, in the latest episode to stoke speculation about his health. The bandage was visible in state media images when Kim appeared at a Korean People’s Army event from July 24 to Tuesday last week, the NK News Web site and Chosun Ilbo newspaper said. There were also images at events late last month in which the bandage was gone and a greenish spot was visible, they said, citing a review of North
Human rights organizations have welcomed the Indonesian army’s apparent decision to end the “virginity testing” of female recruitments. The procedure is known in Indonesia as “the two-finger test,” because during the examination the doctors would insert two fingers inside the woman’s vagina to check whether the hymen is still intact. Those declared not to be a virgin would be rejected for recruitment. In a teleconference with military commanders across Indonesia, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa signaled the end of the practice and said that women would be recruited in the same way as men. Recruits would be chosen on their ability
CAUSE FOR ALARM: The virus has spread through 14 provinces in just a few days despite high vaccination rates, as authorities ramp up containment measures China is confronting its broadest COVID-19 outbreak since the pathogen emerged in late 2019 after the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant broke through the country’s defenses, with cases now in 14 provinces. While the overall number of infections — more than 300 so far — is much lower than outbreaks elsewhere, the wide spread indicates that the variant has been on the loose for some time and is alarming officials who wield the strictest containment measures in the world. It is the biggest challenge for the world’s second-largest economy since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December