Spicer says Trump will run for president in 2024

SPECULATION SWIRLING: The former press secretary said his ex-boss ‘is in,’ while singer Barbra Streisand offered a tip for combating Donald Trump’s election lie

The Guardian, NEW YORK





Former US president Donald Trump ‘s onetime press secretary, Sean Spicer, said his former boss would run for the presidency again in 2024.

“He’s in,” Spicer said of Trump’s interest in the race during a recent interview with The Washington Examiner.

Spicer reportedly said that Trump’s appetite for the presidential election had been bolstered over the past several months, after watching US President Joe Biden’s handling of issues such as immigration.

Supporters of former US president Donald Trump, Scotty Rielly, center, and Kevin Stewart, right, carry flags through the 141st Fancy Farm Picnic at St Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm, Kentucky, on Saturday. Photo: AP

“A couple of months ago, I wasn’t sure,” Spicer said of a Trump run. “Now ... there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

The Examiner does not state whether Spicer is giving his opinion or whether he has spoken to the former president or has definitive word from his inner circle, or similar information.

As Trump’s first White House press secretary, Spicer faced doubts over credibility when he addressed the media, and hence the public, from the podium in televised briefings.

He has since claimed that he did not “knowingly” lie to the US public.

His latest claim came amid continued speculation about Trump’s political plans following his decisive loss to Joe Biden in last year’s election, which officials at local, state and national level called the most secure presidential contest in US history.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appeared to discuss Trumps’ aspirations in a recent Newsmax interview.

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight... I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this ... we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket,” Meadows said, according to a Hill report.

Spicer resigned from his position as White House press secretary in July 2017 following a chaotic six months.

His short-lived time behind the briefing room’s podium was characterized by false statements and an aggressive attitude toward journalists, as well as a series of gaffes.

Meanwhile, music superstar Barbra Streisand called Trump’s presidency “four years in a black hole” and gave a tip for combating his lies that he beat Biden last year, in an interview for Variety magazine.

“When you think of it, Al Gore lost the election by 537 votes. Hillary Clinton lost the election by [close to] 77,000 votes, but Trump lost the election by 7 million votes. I think they should show that every day on TV,” she said.