Australia is to return 14 artworks to India, including at least six believed to have been stolen or illegally exported, the Australian National Gallery announced yesterday.
The gallery identified the works — which include sculptures, photographs and a scroll — as either stolen, looted or of unknown origin.
The collection is composed largely of “religious and cultural artifacts” worth a total of about US$2.2 million, including some dating back to the 12th century.
Photo: AFP/ NATIONAL GALLERY OF AUSTRALIA
Gallery director Nick Mitzevich said that the works were set to be returned to the Indian government within months.
“It’s a relief that they can be returned to the Indian people, and it’s a resolution for the National Gallery to close a very difficult chapter of our history,” he said.
Thirteen of the works are connected to alleged trafficker Subhash Kapoor, a former art dealer who owned a gallery in Manhattan, New York. Kapoor was the subject of a massive US federal investigation known as Operation Hidden Idol.
Kapoor, who is awaiting trial, denies all charges.
The gallery has already returned several other works it acquired via Kapoor, including a US$5 million bronze statue of the Hindu god Shiva that had been stolen from a temple in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
Mitzevich said the gallery had introduced guidelines to assess any legal and ethical issues with works it holds, and was investigating three other sculptures from its Asia collection.
“It’s very much a live issue with galleries around the world, and we want to make sure that we can resolve these issues in a timely manner,” he said.
Many of the antiquities Kapoor dealt in dated back to the 11th and 12th centuries, when the Chola Dynasty presided over a flourishing of Hindu art in Tamil Nadu.
Since Kapoor’s arrest in 2011, the US has also returned hundreds of artifacts.
Twice a day Hong Kong’s virtually deserted airport fills with the sound of tearful goodbyes as residents fearful for their future under China’s increasingly authoritarian rule start a new life overseas, mostly in Britain. London flights tend to leave in the afternoon and late evening, and for a few hours it briefly feels like the COVID-19 pandemic no longer exists as the airport comes to life. Check-in desks fill up with crowds of passengers wheeling as much luggage as their tickets will permit. Accompanied by the loved ones they leave behind, the scenes are emotionally charged and shadowed by a palpable pall of
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu (吳亦凡) over a teenager’s accusation that he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said on Thursday. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of South Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which drew an outpouring of online support for the woman and criticism of Wu. On Friday, Louis Vuitton became the latest brand to end its contract with Wu. A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman
Ethiopia’s Afar region on Friday called on civilians to take up arms against rebels from neighboring Tigray, signaling a potential escalation in fighting that has already displaced tens of thousands this week. “Every Afar should protect their land with any means available, whether by guns, sticks or stones,” regional President Awol Arba said in an interview aired by regional state media. “No weapons can make us kneel down. We will win this war with our strong determination.” Tigrayan rebels launched operations in Afar last weekend, saying they were targeting pro-government troops massing along the two regions’ shared border. A government official said on
TRAPPED RESIDENTS: Rescuers worked for 16 hours and more to free people on flooded streets and subway trains after abnormally heavy rains Workers driving construction vehicles yesterday rescued stranded residents and delivered food to those still trapped after days of torrential rain swamped the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. As floodwaters began to recede, rescuers in the city of 12 million used digger trucks, inflatable boats and makeshift rafts to transport residents to dry land and deliver provisions in high-rise apartment blocks. Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan Province, has borne the brunt of extreme wet weather in central China this week, receiving the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain in just a few days. The resulting severe flooding killed 12 people who were trapped