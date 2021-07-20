New Zealand’s west coast has been hit by severe flooding, with a local state of emergency declared and thousands evacuated from their homes.
The latest floods arrived in the aftermath of heavy rains and storms over the past two months that prompted states of emergency in Canterbury and Wellington.
In parts of the west coast, about 300mm of rain fell over a single weekend — about one month’s average rainfall concentrated into two days.
The heavy rain caused landslides, rivers to break their banks and more than 2,000 residents to be evacuated.
While no single flooding event can be directly attributed to climate change, scientists have long warned that global warming would increase the number and likelihood of extreme weather events, including flooding, wildfires and heat waves. As the atmosphere gets warmer, it holds more moisture, which in turn leads to heavier rainfall.
The New Zealand government on Sunday announced NZ$600,000 (US$418,875) in emergency aid to the affected districts.
“While it is too early to know the full cost of the damage, we expect it to be significant ... a big cleanup and recovery effort lies ahead,” New Zealand Acting Minister of Emergency Management Kris Faafoi said.
New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor announced financial support for farmers, saying that “the scale of impact is beyond the communities’ ability to cope.”
While flood waters were receding, cleanup of the region is expected to take some time.
“In most cases it will take months, rather than weeks, to completely restore your home(s)” the West Coast District Health board said in a statement.
Faafoi on Sunday said that about 1,000 people were still out of their homes in Westport.
The extreme weather comes as other parts of the world are reeling from flooding, including Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, London, Edinburgh and Tokyo. The floods across western Germany and Belgium have killed more than 180 people.
Internationally, the floods have been prompting a political reckoning over climate change. Asked whether climate change had contributed to the disastrous floods in Europe, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that was “without a doubt the case.”
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that her nation had to “up the pace in the fight against climate change.”
Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, under growing scrutiny over its effectiveness, has found a small but determined group of takers in Singapore — even though the country does not count them as being vaccinated in its official tally. Singapore provides messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna free under its national vaccination program, but thousands of people have paid as much as S$25 (US$18.5) for Sinovac’s CoronaVac. “I personally don’t trust [mRNA] results, compared with something that is traditional, which has been used for over 100 years,” said Tan Bin Seng, a retired Singaporean doctor, referring to inactivated virus vaccines. Some see no
An outbreak of COVID-19 among vaccinated staff at a Las Vegas hospital has highlighted the risks posed by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, as Nevada struggles with rising cases and stagnating vaccination rates. Eleven workers at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, only one of whom was not vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive after attending a party early last month, hospital officials said. None of the workers infected were hospitalized, nor were there any fatalities. “The [US] Centers for Disease Control has confirmed that 11 of our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital tested positive for the COVID-19 Delta variant,” Sunrise chief executive officer Todd
KARAOKE CLUSTER: Three-quarters of new infections on Wednesday were linked to KTV lounges, but no new restrictions are planned, as the vaccination rate is high Singapore is racing to figure out how to counter a growing COVID-19 cluster around karaoke lounges, where the sort of close contact and discretion essential to their normal operations complicates efforts to contain these cases and prevent spread of the virus. Investigations are ongoing against the operators of three establishments for breach of safe management measures, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. Police have arrested 20 women suspected of involvement in vice-related activities at the lounges. Another four establishments, currently operating as food and beverage outlets, have been identified as having ongoing transmission of the virus and are being
Under towering mountains, cranes and newly built blocks of apartments stretch up to blue skies around the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, as a construction boom creates a two-tier system of property wealth between state workers and everyone else. A huge infrastructure and building drive in Tibet has brought airports, roads, railways and new apartments, which Beijing says are improving life across the remote mountainous plateau. However, the boom is also changing the historic Buddhist city and pushing property prices out of reach of many residents, Tibetans say, sharpening divisions in a region well-known for discontent under Chinese control. A short distance from the Potala