No political protest on medal podium: IOC’s Bach

Reuters





Athletes should not make “political demonstrations” or express their private views on the medal podium at the Tokyo Olympic Games, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said yesterday.

The IOC this month relaxed its Rule 50, which had previously forbidden athletes from any protests, but now allows them to make gestures on the field, provided they do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

However, there is still a threat of sanctions if any protests are made on the medal podium during the Games, which are to be held from Friday next week to Aug. 8.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach pays his respects after offering a wreath at the Hiroshima Memorial Cenotaph in Hiroshima, Japan, yesterday. Photo: AFP

“The podium and the medal ceremonies are not made ... for a political or other demonstration,” Bach told the Financial Times.

“They are made to honor the athletes and the medal winners for sporting achievement, and not for their private,” he said. “The mission is to have the entire world together at one place and competing peacefully with each other. This you would never manage if the Games [became] divisive.”

While athlete protests at the Olympics are rare, at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, African American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos were expelled after they bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium to protest racial inequality.

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Ethiopian marathon runner Feyisa Lilesa raised his arms and crossed his wrists when crossing the finish line to show support for his Oromo tribe’s protests over Ethiopian government plans to reallocate farmland.

The UK’s women’s soccer coach Hege Riise on Thursday said that her players would take the knee before matches at the Tokyo Games to raise awareness about racism and all forms of discrimination.