Wildlife rescuers in New Zealand yesterday were scrambling to keep a stranded baby orca alive, as volunteers scoured waters off Wellington to find the calf’s mother.
The killer whale, a male aged four to six months, washed ashore on rocks just north of the capital on Sunday and was refloated by wildlife officers after distressed members of its family pod swam off, the New Zealand Department of Conservation said.
Named Toa — Maori for “warrior” — the 2.5m-long orca is unweaned and unable to survive alone in the ocean.
Photo: AFP
“He’s still young. That’s one of the big challenges we have,” marine species manager Ian Angus said. “We have to think about how we ensure we get him back to his mother, because he needs help, certainly with the feeding.”
“How do we locate his mother? That’s the second big challenge, which we’re now struggling with,” Angus said.
An air-and-sea search was under way off Wellington for Toa’s pod and the public were encouraged to report any orca sightings, he added.
Toa is being kept in a makeshift pen set up between two jetties at the seaside suburb of Plimmerton.
It is being fed via a tube every four hours and monitored around the clock by wetsuit-clad volunteers to ensure that it does not beach itself again.
Angus was cautiously optimistic about the young whale’s future, but said there were no facilities in New Zealand that could care for the animal long-term, making it imperative that its mother be found as soon as possible.
“He’s been through quite a stressful experience, but his health at the moment looks good,” Angus said. “Orca are fairly robust animals and we’re managing to hydrate him and slowly get some feed into him — so there are good signs.”
Despite being known as killer whales, orcas are actually the largest species of dolphin, with males growing up to 9m long.
Recognizable by their distinctive black and white markings, they are listed as critically endangered in New Zealand, where their population is estimated at 150 to 200.
Pods of orcas are relatively common in Wellington Harbor, where they have been observed hunting stingrays.
