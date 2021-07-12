Antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” — which the WHO calls one of the top global threats to public health — usually conjure images of hospital settings. However, new research might point to a less obvious source: the family dog.
Researchers yesterday warned of “an international public health risk” after finding antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a range of different types of raw dog food.
“The trend for feeding dogs raw food may be fuelling the spread of antibiotic resistant-bacteria,” the researchers said in a press release for their study, to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
Photo: AFP
Separate research to be presented at the same conference found resistance to a last-resort antibiotic might be passing between pet dogs and their owners.
Antibiotic resistant bugs can render minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.
Resistance has grown in the past few years due to overuse of such drugs in humans and farm animals.
In the dog food study, a team from the University of Porto analyzed 55 samples of dog food from 25 brands, including 14 raw frozen types, looking for Enterococci bacteria. The bacteria is able to live harmlessly in human and animal intestines, but can be dangerous in other parts of the body and can be resistant to antibiotics.
Researchers found that all of the raw dog food samples contained antibiotic-resistant Enterococci, including bacteria resistant to the last-resort antibiotic linezolid.
Genetic sequencing revealed that some of these antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the raw dog food were the same kind found in hospital patients in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.
“The close contact of humans with dogs and the commercialization of the studied brands in different countries poses an international public health risk,” researcher Ana Freitas said. “European authorities must raise awareness about the potential health risks when feeding raw diets to pets and the manufacture of dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices, must be reviewed.”
Dog owners should wash their hands after handling pet food and disposing of faeces, she added.
In a separate study, which has not yet been submitted to a medical journal for publication, another team from Portugal tested pet owners and animals from 80 households for bacteria with the mcr-1 gene, which provides resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin.
All 126 humans were healthy, while half of the 102 pets sampled had either skin or urinary tract infections.
Four humans and eight dogs tested positive for bacteria carrying mcr-1, and in two households the gene was found in both the dog and its owner.
As a child he saw his father dragged out of their home in a midnight raid, while his grandfather — feared warlord Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — was accused of killing thousands during Afghanistan’s civil war in the 1990s. However, Obaidullah Baheer, 31, has put his family’s bitter past behind him, and set his sights on a future of peace and reconciliation. “We have to let go, we have to choose a point of [new] beginning,” Baheer, who now teaches a course on transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan, said in an interview. Born right before Afghanistan’s brutal civil war when anti-Soviet militant
STAYING IN: Ho Chi Minh City residents for the next two weeks are only to be allowed to leave home to buy food, medicine and in case of emergencies Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City yesterday began a two-week lockdown in the hope of containing the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. The city of 9 million had previously been subjected to travel restrictions for one month, but infection rates were steadily rising — with more than 9,400 cases registered. Before the outbreak began in late April, Vietnam had recorded fewer than 3,000 cases nationwide. Vietnamese authorities are not using the term lockdown, but are calling the measures “social isolation orders.” Ho Chi Minh City residents are barred from gathering in groups larger than pairs in public, and people are only allowed to leave home to
MASSACRE PROBE: The group said it would investigate the alleged May killing of 25 civilians by its armed wing, a move that might sow discord among its members A prominent ethnic rebel group in Myanmar this week suspended one of its key leaders, a Karen National Union (KNU) spokesman said yesterday, as the group investigates an alleged massacre of civilians on its territory. Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February coup ousted Burmese State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking protests among civilians and renewing clashes between the Burmese military and ethnic rebel armies in the country’s border regions. The KNU — one of Myanmar’s largest rebel groups in its east, which has tussled with the military for decades — has been locked in renewed conflict with the
A lesbian coming to terms with her sexuality, a village covering up abuses and a dissection of the three-child policy — an explosion of Chinese podcasts are wrestling with social issues considered taboo under the country’s strict media controls. More than 7,000 new podcasts last year came online with an audience tipped at nearly 10 million — a small but fast-growing group in the world’s largest market for Web audio content. While podcasting has long been part of Western media appetites, it has just started gaining ground in China’s tightly managed media ecosystem, serving up critical social analysis and counter-narratives. For student Cheng