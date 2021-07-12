Bad dog? Research suggests superbug link to canines

Antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” — which the WHO calls one of the top global threats to public health — usually conjure images of hospital settings. However, new research might point to a less obvious source: the family dog.

Researchers yesterday warned of “an international public health risk” after finding antibiotic-resistant bacteria in a range of different types of raw dog food.

“The trend for feeding dogs raw food may be fuelling the spread of antibiotic resistant-bacteria,” the researchers said in a press release for their study, to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

Separate research to be presented at the same conference found resistance to a last-resort antibiotic might be passing between pet dogs and their owners.

Antibiotic resistant bugs can render minor injuries and common infections potentially deadly.

Resistance has grown in the past few years due to overuse of such drugs in humans and farm animals.

In the dog food study, a team from the University of Porto analyzed 55 samples of dog food from 25 brands, including 14 raw frozen types, looking for Enterococci bacteria. The bacteria is able to live harmlessly in human and animal intestines, but can be dangerous in other parts of the body and can be resistant to antibiotics.

Researchers found that all of the raw dog food samples contained antibiotic-resistant Enterococci, including bacteria resistant to the last-resort antibiotic linezolid.

Genetic sequencing revealed that some of these antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the raw dog food were the same kind found in hospital patients in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.

“The close contact of humans with dogs and the commercialization of the studied brands in different countries poses an international public health risk,” researcher Ana Freitas said. “European authorities must raise awareness about the potential health risks when feeding raw diets to pets and the manufacture of dog food, including ingredient selection and hygiene practices, must be reviewed.”

Dog owners should wash their hands after handling pet food and disposing of faeces, she added.

In a separate study, which has not yet been submitted to a medical journal for publication, another team from Portugal tested pet owners and animals from 80 households for bacteria with the mcr-1 gene, which provides resistance to the last-resort antibiotic colistin.

All 126 humans were healthy, while half of the 102 pets sampled had either skin or urinary tract infections.

Four humans and eight dogs tested positive for bacteria carrying mcr-1, and in two households the gene was found in both the dog and its owner.