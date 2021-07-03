A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said yesterday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died.
Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind Thursday night’s attack, which followed annual commemorations of Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese control in 1997, as well as the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.
The attack came amid a sweeping crackdown on political dissent, with authorities banning large-scale demonstrations and arresting scores of democracy advocates over the past year.
Photo: Reuters
Authorities said that the assailant was a 50-year-old man, but did not identify him. He allegedly stabbed the police officer in the back with a knife, and then turned the knife on himself.
Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang (鄧炳強) said it appeared to be a “terrorist act” committed by a single individual that he described as a “lone wolf,” but said others were guilty of egging on such violence.
“I would like to state that it was not just the assailant who was responsible. There are also many people who have encouraged violence and incited hatred toward society and the country, and have beautified these violent acts,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said it was “very regrettable that this has come at a time when everyone in Hong Kong sets great store by the peaceful situation we have achieved.”
The officer was attacked outside a Sogo department store in the busy Causeway Bay shopping district, where police were standing guard to prevent demonstrations.
Michael Gazeley, a Hong Kong resident who was at the scene when the attack happened, said that there was heavy police presence in the shopping district, and that the situation seemed “peaceful” before the attack happened.
“As soon as the attack happened, a mass of police ran to help their colleague,” Gazeley said.
The Hong Kong Hospital Authority confirmed the improvement in the condition of officer, who has not been identified apart from that he was a 28-year-old member of the elite Police Tactical Unit.
Hong Kong has protected the identities of police officers since the onset of increasingly violent demonstrations in 2019, led by pro-democracy protesters opposed to the region’s Beijing-backed government.
Separately yesterday, lawyer Chow Hang Tung (鄒幸彤) — known for helping to organize the annual June 4 candlelight vigils in commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre — was charged with inciting others to join an unauthorized assembly.
Chow was first arrested on June 4 and then released on bail, but was rearrested this week a day ahead of the handover anniversary. She was denied bail.
Large-scale independent political gatherings have been banned and most opposition figures have been imprisoned, intimidated into silence or fled abroad.
India has redirected at least 50,000 additional troops to its border with China in a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy. Although the two countries battled in the Himalayas in 1962, India’s strategic focus has primarily been Pakistan since the British left the subcontinent, with the long-time rivals fighting three wars over the disputed region of Kashmir. Yet since the deadliest India-China fighting in decades last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has sought to ease tensions with Islamabad and concentrate primarily on countering Beijing. Over the past few months, India has moved troops and
Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched US teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement — she is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. “People assume party slogans ring hollow because they sound too ‘glorious,’ but if you put aside the rebellious spirit youth usually have, these slogans are actually a good guide for self-cultivation,” Lectrice said by telephone from Shanghai. The CCP is at the peak of its power under Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), analysts have said. Some Chinese privately say that they find the party’s earnest
DISAGREEMENT: Premiers demanded that Canberra lower international arrival caps, as states raised concerns about giving under-40s access to AstraZeneca jabs Australia’s premiers have demanded that the federal government slow the pace of arrivals from overseas, and have queried a decision to allow people under the age of 40 to have AstraZeneca jabs, as the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 triggered lockdowns in Sydney, parts of Queensland, Perth and the Northern Territory. After flagging a review of Australia’s stretched hotel quarantine system during Monday night’s national Cabinet meeting, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday publicly urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government to lower the cap on international arrivals for the next three months. The
‘CRUCIAL’: That the KCNA reported about the politburo discussing an incident signals that the country might be in need of international assistance, a researcher said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced several senior officials after a “crucial” COVID-19 incident, state media reported yesterday, potentially signaling a breach in the country’s pandemic defenses. Pyongyang closed its borders in January last year to try to protect itself against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China and has gone on to sweep the world. It has not publicly confirmed any cases of the disease at any point, either in state media or in the test statistics it has disclosed to the WHO. However, analysts said the latest development was a clear indication there had been infections in the isolated North,