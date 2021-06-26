More than 750 unmarked graves have been found near a former Catholic boarding school for indigenous children in western Canada, a tribal leader said on Thursday — the second such shock discovery in less than a month.
The revelation once again cast a spotlight on a dark chapter in Canada’s history, and revived calls on the pope and the Catholic Church to apologize for the abuse suffered at the schools, where students were forcibly assimilated into the country’s dominant culture.
“As of yesterday, we have hit 751 unmarked graves” at the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Marieval, Saskatchewan, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters.
Photo: AFP
“This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves,” he said, adding that each plot would be assessed in the coming weeks to determine the number of victims buried at the site.
Delorme said the graves — found through ground-penetrating radar mapping — might at one time have been marked, but “Catholic Church representatives removed these headstones,” adding that doing so is a crime in Canada, and they were treating the site “as a crime scene.”
“Without a doubt, they were trying to cover up the amount of children that were being mistreated and killed in those institutions,” Bobby Cameron, head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan, told Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC).
“We had concentration camps here,” Cameron said separately at a news conference. “Canada will be known as the nation who tried to exterminate the First Nations.”
The exact number of victims would not be known for weeks because the radar mapping equipment has a margin of error and graves might contain more than one set of remains, Delorme said.
Excavations at the school, about 150km east of the provincial capital, Regina, began at the end of last month, after the discovery of the remains of 215 schoolchildren at another such former school in British Columbia.
That first find at the Kamloops school triggered excavation work near several former institutions for indigenous children across Canada, with the assistance of government authorities.
Until the 1990s, about 150,000 Native American, Metis and Inuit children were forcibly recruited into 139 of these residential schools across Canada, where they were isolated from their families, language and culture.
Many were subjected to sexual abuse and ill-treatment, and more than 4,000 died in the schools, according to a commission of inquiry that concluded Canada had committed “cultural genocide.”
Cameron described the finding as “a crime against humanity.”
“The only crime we ever committed as children was being born indigenous,” he said.
The Marieval residential school hosted indigenous children until the mid-1990s before being demolished and replaced by a day school.
One former student, Barry Kennedy, told CBC that he was shocked by the news, but not surprised.
“During my time at Marieval Indian Residential School, I had a young friend that was dragged off one night screaming,” he said, adding that he never saw the child again.
“His name was Bryan... I want to know where Bryan is,” Kennedy said.
He described a history of violence at the school.
“We were introduced to rape. We were introduced to violent beatings. We were introduced to things that weren’t normal with our families,” he added.
He said he imagined the graves found so far were just the tip of the iceberg.
“By the stories that ... were told by our friends and fellow students, there are multiple locations, you know, per school,” he said.
Searches have already turned up possible unmarked burial sites in Ontario and Manitoba.
“We will find more bodies and we will not stop till we find all of our children,” Cameron said at the news conference.
“We all must put down our ignorance and accidental racism at not addressing the truth that this country has with indigenous people,” Delorme said. “This country must stand by us.”
Offering Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccines to the public in Singapore for the first time since Friday, several private clinics reported overwhelming demand for the Chinese-made shot, despite already available rival vaccines having far higher efficacy. Singapore has vaccinated almost half its 5.7 million population with at least one dose of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both have shown efficacy rates of well over 90 percent against symptomatic disease in clinical trials, compared with Sinovac’s 51 percent. Earlier this week, officials in Indonesia said that more than 350 medical workers have caught COVID-19, despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been
ACCOUNTABILITY NEEDED: The network recommended groups that support violence against civilians to users who had ‘liked’ military-linked pages, a rights group said Facebook’s recommendation algorithm amplifies military propaganda and other material that breaches the company’s own policies in Myanmar following a military takeover in February, rights group Global Witness said in a report on Tuesday. One month after the Burmese military seized power in the country and imprisoned elected leaders, Facebook’s algorithms were still prompting users to view and “like” pro-military pages with posts that incited and threatened violence, pushed misinformation that could lead to physical harm, praised the military, and glorified its abuses, Global Witness said. That was even though the social media giant vowed to remove such content following the coup,
No shots were fired on a British destroyer in the Black Sea and Russia’s explanation of the incident was “predictably inaccurate,” British Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Dominic Raab said yesterday. Russia on Wednesday said it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the Royal Navy destroyer the HMS Defender to chase it out of waters Moscow claims in the Black Sea off the Crimean Peninsula. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender,” Raab told reporters in Singapore during a visit to discuss trade deals. “The Royal Navy ship was conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters.
GRIT: Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III launched a landmark case with a UN tribunal to challenge Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea Former Philippine president Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, the reserved scion of one of Asia’s most famous political families, died yesterday from kidney failure. He was 61. Aquino, who was in office from 2010 to 2016, was the only son of former Philippine president Corazon Aquino and her assassinated husband, former Philippine senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, both revered for leading the struggle to restore democracy in the nation. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman announced “Ninoy” Aquino’s death hours after local media reported that the former leader had been rushed to a Manila hospital. “We commiserate and condole with the family and loved ones of