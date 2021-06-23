A community in the Philippines has been raffling off huge sacks of rice in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, after finding it hard to persuade people to get their shots.
Twenty weekly winners who get their shots in Sucat on the outskirts of Manila have been taking home a 25kg sack of rice each.
Local official Jeramel Mendoza said the initiative was targeting mainly poorer residents, who were not so keen on receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.
Photo: Reuters
“Initially, when we conducted our vaccination drive, there were very few people signing up. So we asked ourselves why?” Mendoza said. “Why are those rich people or those who live in exclusive villages able to lead the vaccinations, but our poorer sectors do not to join in or participate?”
Sucat village officials said that since starting the initiative at the end of last month, they have been administering their daily quota of vaccines of up to 2,000 doses, whereas before they were giving only about 400 doses a day.
“It’s a nice initiative and I feel safer after being vaccinated. I’m happy I got vaccinated while winning some rice,” said Almond Gregorio, a firefighter and holder of a winning raffle ticket.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte earlier this month appealed to the public to get vaccinated, after data showed that the government was far behind on its immunization targets as it battled one of Southeast Asia’s longest-running COVID-19 outbreaks.
This week, Duterte showed less patience, threatening in a televised address on Monday to jail people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“You choose, vaccine or I will have you jailed,” Duterte said following reports of low turnouts at several vaccination sites in Manila.
Duterte’s remarks contradicted those of his health officials, who have said that while people are urged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it was voluntary.
“Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country,” Duterte said. “I’m just exasperated by Filipinos not heeding the government.”
About 2 million of the Philippines’ population of nearly 110 million are fully inoculated against COVID-19 so far, although the nation has had difficulties securing supplies of vaccine.
A survey of 1,200 people last month by independent pollster Social Weather Stations showed that only one-third were willing to be vaccinated, while one-third were hesitant over concerns about side effects or the overall efficacy of vaccines.
The Philippines has ordered 113 million doses from five vaccine manufacturers, but so far it has mostly been giving shots of China’s Sinovac vaccine.
In Sucat, housewife and another prize winner, Louilyn Tubice, said of the local initiative: “It’s delightful because you get to be vaccinated and also receive a bag of rice.”
