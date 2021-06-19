Nicaraguan authorities on Thursday ordered the capture of a former Nicaraguan government official and a businessman as the government’s crackdown continued to expand beyond leaders of the political opposition.
The office of the Nicaraguan attorney general said in a statement that arrest orders were issued for Humberto Belli, who served as Nicaraguan minister of education in the administration of former Nicaraguan president Violeta Chamorro, and Gerardo Baltodano, owner of coffee distributor Cafe Soluble, for not appearing to provide statements as scheduled.
Baltodano is the brother of Alvaro Baltodano, who formerly served in Nicarguan President Daniel Ortega’s administration as director for the state-run Free Trade Zone Corp.
Belli and Gerardo Baltodano had served on the board of the non-governmental Nicaraguan Foundation for Economic and Social Development, which is also under investigation.
Former foundation executive director Juan Sebastian Chamorro was arrested earlier this month on charges of crimes against the state.
Earlier on Thursday, prosecutors announced that a judge had ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of Belli and Gerardo Baltodano, among others with links to the foundation, and prohibited them from leaving the country.
They are being investigated for alleged “financial operations derived from illicit activities.”
Gioconda Belli wrote on Twitter that police had searched her brother’s home on that day.
In the past few weeks, authorities have arrested 16 people, including 13 leading members of the political opposition, two former employees of the Violeta Chamorro Foundation and Production Bank president Luis Rivas Anduray.
Among them were also four people who had announced that they were considering running in the upcoming Nicaraguan presidential election scheduled for Nov. 7.
Ortega has announced that he would run for a fourth consecutive term.
The US government has stepped up sanctions against Ortega’s inner circle, and on Wednesday, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States approved a resolution condemning the arrests and calling for the prisoners’ immediate release.
‘WITHIN SAFE LIMITS’: Hong Kong is to ask authorities in Guangdong for updates regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant and inform the public of developments The Hong Kong government is closely watching a nearby Chinese nuclear power plant following a news report that it might be leaking, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said yesterday. The plant’s operators have released few details, but nuclear experts have said that based on their brief public statement, the facility might be suffering a leak of gas from fuel rods inside a reactor. Government data showed that radiation levels in Hong Kong were normal on Monday night, Lam said. Data from the Hong Kong Observatory showed radiation levels were still normal yesterday. A French company that helps manage the Taishan Nuclear
Until recently, the location of executed Japanese prime minister Hideki Tojo’s remains was one of World War II’s biggest mysteries in the nation he once led. Now, a Japanese university professor has revealed declassified US military documents that appear to hold the answer. The documents show the cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army aircraft over the Pacific Ocean about 50km east of Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city. It was a tension-filled, highly secretive mission, with US officials taking extreme steps to keep Tojo’s remains, and those of six others executed
When COVID-19 arrived in India, few places looked as vulnerable as Mumbai. However, a year on, South Asia’s most crowded city has surprised many by tackling a vicious second wave of the virus with considerable success. Gaurav Awasthi even traveled hundreds of kilometers from his home on the outskirts of Delhi to get his ailing wife a hospital bed there, paying an ambulance more than US$1,000 to drive 24 hours straight. “I cannot ever repay my debt to this city,” the 29-year-old said, recounting an ordeal that saw him spend five days fruitlessly searching for a bed across several cities, including Delhi.
In India’s capital, New Delhi, thousands of commuters yesterday crowded into underground train stations and shopping malls, prompting some doctors to say that it could lead to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Major Indian cities have begun lifting strict lockdowns as the nationwide tally of new infections has dropped to its lowest level in more than two months. However, disease experts and doctors have cautioned that a race toward resuming business as usual would compromise vaccination efforts, as only about 5 percent of all 950 million eligible adults have been inoculated. Doctors have said New Delhi’s near-complete reopening is concerning. The city’s authorities