‘Tube houses’ dominate Hanoi’s streets, as millions vie for limited living space

AFP, HANOI





Tall, thin and brightly colored, Hanoi’s “tube houses” dominate the city’s streets as 9 million people compete for space in Vietnam’s bustling capital.

Although Vietnam saw a number of villas and garden houses built during the French colonial period, Hanoi has few of these grand residential homes.

Instead, tree-lined streets are packed with dwellings that are barely 4m wide, but are three times that in depth.

A street vendor on Tuesday walks past narrow residential houses, known as nha ong in Vietnamese or “tube houses,” in an urban area of Hanoi. Photo: AFP

Typically, a tube house might be home to a family of four, but two or three generations of relatives sometimes have to jostle for space.

The first tube houses — known as nha ong in Vietnamese — are thought to have appeared in the capital at the end of the 19th century, when villagers looking to sell silver, traditional herbs and tools began to move to the area.

A narrow architectural style evolved from the limited available space, said Tran Quoc Bao, a senior lecturer at the National University of Civil Engineering.

The design is still a favorite in modern day Hanoi, where architects refer to them as “adjoining houses.”

“This model of house is essential for an urban architect [today]. The adjoining house is a combination of both the traditional and modern residence,” the Hanoi-based lecturer said.

The houses can also be found in many other Vietnamese cities, he added.