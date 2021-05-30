COVID-19: Argentina reports Shakespeare’s death

BARD ERROR: A newsreader confused Bill Shakespeare, 81, the second person in the world to receive the Pfizer vaccine, with the playwright who died centuries ago

The Guardian, BUENOS AIRES





In what can only be described as a comedy of errors, an Argentinian TV news channel delivered a stunning, if slightly flawed, scoop when it reported that William Shakespeare, “one of the most important writers in the English language” had died five months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The gaffe of, well, Shakespearean proportions happened after Noelia Novillo, a newsreader on Canal 26, mixed up the Bard with William “Bill” Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Warwickshire, England, who became the second person in the world to get the Pfizer vaccine.

William Shakespeare died in 1616, while his namesake — an inpatient in the frailty ward at University Hospital Coventry, at the time of his first vaccination — died this week from a stroke unrelated to the jab.

A pedestrian walks past a mural depicting William Shakespeare near London Bridge Station in London, England, on March 23. Photo: EPA-EFE

Sadly, the distinction was lost on Novillo as she informed viewers of the playwright’s death during the 8pm to 10pm slot on Thursday.

“We’ve got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man,” she said. “We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We’ll let you know how and why it happened.”

Over footage of Bill Shakespeare chatting as he received the vaccine, the newsreader added: “As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language — for me the master. Here he is. He was the first man to get the coronavirus vaccine. He’s died in England at the age of 81.”

The gaffe soon went viral.

“Let us not weep for William Shakespeare,” another said. “He lived his life and enjoyed people’s affection for centuries.”

“Such a fuss over William Shakespeare’s death, but they didn’t mention that he was in such a bad way that he hadn’t produced a hit in centuries. Over-rated,” another added.