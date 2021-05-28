The new president of the Tibetan exile government yesterday said that he was willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, although the sides have not had dialogue in more than a decade.
Penpa Tsering, former speaker of the Tibetan exile parliament, was sworn in as president of the Central Tibetan Administration at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian town where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been living since he fled Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959.
The Dalai Lama participated virtually in the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly.
Photo: AP
China denies curbing religion in Tibet and says the Himalayan region governed by the Chinese Communist Party since 1951 has been Chinese territory since the mid-13th century.
Many Tibetans say that they were effectively independent for most of their history and that the Chinese government wants to exploit the resource-rich region, while crushing its cultural identity.
China does not recognize the Central Tibetan Administration and has not held any dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010.
India considers Tibet as part of China, although it hosts the Tibetan exiles.
Penpa Tsering said a Chinese “white paper,” or policy document, issued on Friday last week had nothing new on Tibet.
“All I can say is we are open to send people to verify the facts that they have claimed in the white paper,” he told reporters. “At the same time, we have always been very consistent in our position that we are willing to reach out to the Chinese government to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict.”
Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China, which he denies. Penpa Tsering supports the Dalai Lama’s position.
Some Tibetan groups advocate independence for Tibet, as little progress has been made in talks with China.
The election, which was held in two rounds in January and April, was the third direct election of the Tibetan exile leadership since the Dalai Lama withdrew from any political role in the running of the exile government in 2011.
Nearly 64,000 Tibetans living in exile in India, Nepal, North America, Europe, Australia and elsewhere voted.
Penpa Tsering, 53, was elected to the exile parliament in 1996 and became speaker in 2008. He succeeded Lobsang Sangay, who completed his second five-year term.
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
TRADE SPAT FEARS: Beijing’s remarks came after New Zealand’s foreign minister called on the country’s China-dependent businesses to ‘think about diversification’ China on Tuesday urged New Zealand to work in “the same direction, make the pie of cooperation bigger, rise above external distractions,” in response to comments made by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta in a interview. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said that progress in relations could be achieved “on the premise that the two sides have long been committed to mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win results.” Zhao urged Wellington to work with China to advance a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” Mahuta had told the Guardian that New Zealand could find itself at the heart of
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents