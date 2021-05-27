Macau has banned a vigil marking China’s Tiananmen Square Massacre for the second year in a row, with authorities this time saying that the event would “incite subversion.”
The annual June 4 Tiananmen vigil was marked for more than three decades with a photographic exhibition and small gathering.
Now it has been de facto outlawed.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Rights advocates on Tuesday posted police documents online in which officers said slogans and information displayed at the previous Tiananmen photo exhibitions and vigils “defame and slander the central government, incite subversion and disturb the harmony in society.”
Police also cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to ban the event, although Macau has recorded no cases in months.
It is the first time authorities have made clear a political reason for banning remembrance of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, an event that has largely been purged from collective memory in mainland China.
Last year’s cancelation of the vigil and exhibition in Macau was blamed by authorities only on the pandemic.
New Macau Association Legislator Antonio Ng (吳國昌), a member of the Macau Union of Democratic Development, described the ban as another political watershed.
“No law has been changed,” Ng wrote on Facebook. “Why all of a sudden, the vigil, which has always been peaceful, rational and lawful, is now accused of violating the Penal Code?”
“This is obviously a crime created for political persecution, to crack down on the vigil and violate Macanese rights of assembly and demonstration,” he wrote.
Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigils have attracted hundreds of thousands of people, especially in more recent years as large chunks of the territory chafe under Beijing’s rule.
Last year’s vigil was also banned in Hong Kong for the first time on public health grounds — although tens of thousands of people defied police and turned up anyway.
Authorities in Hong Kong have already indicated that they plan to ban this year’s rally.
It is unclear whether people will take to the streets now that Hong Kong has been enveloped in a sweeping National Security Law that has criminalized much dissent.
More than 100 democracy advocates have been arrested under the new law while some leaders of last year’s unauthorized rally are serving jail sentences.
In other developments in Hong Kong, the territory’s Legislative Council yesterday was expected to change electoral laws to drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions.
Once approved, the amendments mean that the Hong Kong National Security Department will check the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and a new committee will be set up to ensure those candidates are patriotic.
The number of seats in the council will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a largely pro-Beijing committee.
The number of legislators elected directly by Hong Kongers will be cut to 20, from the previous 35.
Additional reporting by AP
A mysterious air base being built on a volcanic island off Yemen sits in one of the world’s crucial maritime chokepoints for energy shipments and commercial cargo. While no country has claimed the air base on Mayun Island in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, shipping traffic associated with an attempt years ago to build a massive runway across the 5.6km-long island links back to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Officials in Yemen’s internationally recognized government have said that the Emiratis are behind this latest effort as well, even though the UAE in 2019 announced that it was withdrawing its troops from a Saudi
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
MILLIONS TO EXPIRE: The territory is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured enough doses to give shots to its entire population Hong Kong might soon need to throw away millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses because they are approaching their expiration date and not enough people have signed up to be vaccinated, an official said yesterday. Hong Kong is one of the few places in the world fortunate enough to have secured more than enough doses to inoculate its entire population of 7.5 million people. However, distrust of the government, online misinformation and a lack of urgency in the comparatively virus-free territory have led to entrenched vaccine hesitancy and a dismal inoculation drive. Yesterday, a member of Hong Kong’s vaccine task force said that residents
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes