Malaysian authorities yesterday were investigating a collision between metro trains in Kuala Lumpur that injured more than 200 people, as dramatic accounts emerged of the crash.
A packed train collided with another that was empty and heading in the opposite direction at about 8:45pm on Monday in an underground tunnel close to the landmark Petronas Twin Towers.
Passengers were left battered and bruised after being thrown across carriages during the crash, with many evacuated on stretchers.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Most suffered minor injuries, but 64 were taken to hospital and six were yesterday in critical condition, authorities said.
One passenger, Lim Mahfudz, described the moment the trains collided.
“This resulted in all seated passengers being thrown ... and standing passengers being thrown,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that people were injured as glass flew around the carriage.
It was a “real nightmare,” he said.
“The impact was so strong that I suffered injuries to my head, left leg and chest,” another passenger, Afiq Luqman Mohd Baharudin, told official news agency Bernama.
Shaken passengers had to be evacuated by emergency workers from the tunnel and brought up to the surface.
The empty train had a driver at the controls and was being tested after repairs, authorities said, while the full train was on autopilot.
Malaysian Minister of Transport Wee Ka Siong (魏家祥) said that initial investigations suggested human error was to blame and that the driver had driven the empty train in the wrong direction.
“This caused the [head-on] collision,” he said.
The affected line resumed services early yesterday.
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has described the crash as “serious,” and urged authorities and the train operator to “conduct an in-depth probe.”
The accident was the worst on the metro system since it began operations about 25 years ago, although there have been less serious incidents. In 2008, four passengers suffered minor injuries when two trains collided.
Employees at some Chinese government offices have been told not to park their Tesla Inc vehicles inside government compounds due to security concerns over their cameras, two people with knowledge of the matter said. The people said officials of at least two government agencies in Beijing and Shanghai have been instructed verbally by supervisors not to park their Tesla vehicles at work. It was not clear how many vehicles were affected, the people said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. It was not immediately clear whether all government offices in Beijing had imposed such restrictions, nor whether the
The driver of a speeding Japanese bullet train handed over the controls to an unqualified conductor so he could answer an urgent call ... of nature, a rail operator has revealed. The unfortunate driver’s toilet trip might have gone unnoticed, except for the fact that his train was subsequently one minute late, which prompted an investigation in a nation famous for punctuality. The driver confessed that he had left his post after experiencing abdominal pain and turned over controls of the train with l60 passengers on board to a conductor so he could run to the toilet. He was away for three minutes
HAMPERING EFFORTS: Mucormycosis especially affects people who have been given steroids, which are often used in rural India for COVID-19 treatment, an expert said Doctors in India are fighting a fatal fungal infection affecting COVID-19 patients and those who have recovered from the disease amid a surge of the virus that has driven the country’s fatalities to nearly 300,000. The life-threatening condition, known as mucormycosis, is relatively rare, but doctors suspect that the sudden increase in the fungal infections could complicate India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi has reported more than 26 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with almost half occurring in the past two months. Yesterday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 3,741 new deaths, driving India’s
Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real-estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 10m away. “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary,” he said by telephone on Wednesday from his hospital bed in Anchorage, a day after being mauled by the bear. The mauling left Minish with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep that the doctor told him he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches