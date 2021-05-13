Suspected COVID-19 victims discovered in India’s Ganges River

Scores of dead bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in COVID-19 infections. Authorities on Tuesday said that they have not yet determined the cause of death.

Health officials working through Monday night retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said.

Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19.

Bodies of people who died of COVID-19 are cremated at an open crematorium on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, yesterday. Photo: AP

Authorities performed post mortems on Tuesday, but said that they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies.

More corpses were found floating in the river on the same day, washing up in Ghazipur District in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state.

Police and villagers were at the site, about 50km from Monday’s incident.

Police officers on Tuesday stand guard near a river where several bodies were found on the day before in Ghazipur, India. Photo: AP

“We are trying to find out where did these dead bodies come from. How did they get here?” said Mangla Prasad Singh, a local official.

Surinder, a resident of Ghazipur who uses one name, said that villagers did not have enough wood to cremate their dead on land.

“Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water,” he said. “Bodies from around 12 to 13 villages have been buried in the water.”

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been reporting rising COVID-19 cases as infections in India grow faster than anywhere else in the world.

On Tuesday, the country confirmed nearly 390,000 new cases, including 3,876 more deaths.

India has had the second-highest number of confirmed cases after the US with nearly 23 million and more than 240,000 deaths.

The figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say.