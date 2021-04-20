Five people shot in third shooting in US in one day

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A Louisville officer repeatedly punched a protester in the head, near where a number of rallies against police brutality have been held

Reuters and AP, LOUISVILLE, Kentucky





Five people were hospitalized after being shot and injured in Shreveport, Louisiana, CBS-affiliated television station KSLA reported late on Sunday, the third multiple shooting reported in the US within 24 hours.

In a briefing to local news outlets, police said they were in the first stages of investigating the incident, without confirming the number of people admitted to hospital nor their conditions.

Police officers were responding to traffic congestion reports when shots were heard, a police spokesman told reporters.

Law enforcement personnel drive near the scene of a deadly shooting at the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

“We responded this evening to a traffic congestion and during that congestion, numerous shots were fired,” the spokesman said.

One victim was shot in the head, while another had multiple gunshot wounds, local news outlet Love Shreveport-Bossier said.

Sunday’s incidents came with the US already on edge over a surge in shootings. A gunman killed eight workers and himself at an Indianapolis FedEx center on Thursday night, with at least seven deadly mass shootings reported in the US over the past month.

In Shreveport, in northwest Louisiana, multiple police units were dispatched to the scene of the incident, which took place at about 9pm on Hearne Avenue, the KSLA report said.

Reporters were not immediately able to contact local police.

The Shreveport mayor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier on Sunday three people died at an apartment complex in Austin, Texas, and authorities were hunting for a former deputy sheriff in connection with the attack.

Separately, three people were killed and two wounded in a shooting at a bar in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, a police officer in Kentucky was seen on video repeatedly punching a protester in the head while the man was face down on the ground and being arrested by several officers during a police brutality protest on Sunday afternoon.

Several Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were seen in a Facebook video of 29-year-old Denorver “Dee” Garrett being arrested near Jefferson Square Park, the site of numerous demonstrations over police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March last year.

In the video, an officer attempting to handcuff Garrett tells him several times to “stop flexing.”

The officer then yells “stop” once more before multiple officers force Garrett to the ground. The initial officer then punches Garrett’s head at least three times while onlookers scream at officers to stop.

News outlets reported an arrest citation stated that Garrett “was causing a disturbance” in the middle of the street for about 30 minutes prior to his arrest.

The citation said Garrett “resisted the officers’ movements to put his hands together close enough to put handcuffs on” and later the officer took Garrett to the ground and “delivered 2-3 closed hand strikes” to his face.

Garrett was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Police Chief Erika Shields said in a statement to news outlets that the video “raises serious questions and is not consistent with LMPD training.”

Shields said the department is investigating the officer’s conduct.

The names of the officers involved were not immediately released.

Jaime Hendricks, who took the video, told the Courier Journal that Garrett was protesting in the crosswalk, carrying a large cross that has made him recognizable at local demonstrations.

Hendricks said she watched the arrest and didn’t see Garrett resisting the officers.

“It’s unreal to me that that just happened right in front of me,” Hendricks said. “He was just making his voice heard, and he has a right to do that.”