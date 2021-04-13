Thirteen people who describe themselves as “victims of forced confessions broadcast on Chinese television” are urging European satellite operator Eutelsat to reconsider carrying Chinese channels China Global Television Network (CGTN) and China Central Television 4 (CCTV4).
The letter published by human rights watchdog Safeguard Defenders details a list of contraventions that the signatories have said China is guilty of using to extort confessions from them and “refuse the right to a fair trial.”
“We are asking you ... to determine whether television providers in democratic societies ought to continue to be morally complicit in the broadcast of information that is intentionally twisted and obtained through torture,” the group said.
“We are only a dozen victims able to speak out... Many other victims are in prison. A few have been executed,” the group added.
“The victims have no way of demanding reparations. The only way to stop this is for television regulators to investigate and take measures,” it said.
The letter said that Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service stopped using content from Chinese state-run television in March, pending a review of human rights concerns.
The UK also fined CGTN for partiality and violation of privacy, and removed it from the airwaves, a ban that pushed the channel to set up shop in France.
French regulator, the Superior Audiovisual Council, determined in March that CGTN met the technical criteria necessary for broadcasting, but just this week Safeguard Defenders submitted two complaints against the channel.
One cited an allegedly coerced interview with a Uighur child and the other was a defamation complaint from German researcher Adrian Zenz, whose reports on the treatment of Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang have drawn rebukes from Beijing.
The signatories are from China and other countries, including Chinese human rights lawyers Bao Longjun (包龍軍) and Jiang Tianyong (江天勇) who have been targeted by Chinese authorities.
Simon Cheng (鄭文傑), a former British consulate staffer in Hong Kong who was granted asylum in the UK after allegedly being tortured by Chinese secret police, also signed the letter.
Also giving support was Swedish rights advocate and Safeguard Defenders cofounder Peter Dahlin, who spent three weeks in jail in 2016 before being expelled from China as a national security threat.
Angela Gui, daughter of Gui Minhai (桂民海), who published in Hong Kong until he was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year, signed on behalf of her father.
