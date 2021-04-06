New Zealand hunters have celebrated a return to tradition this Easter: shooting thousands of rabbits, an introduced species that threatens the country’s biodiversity as well as agriculture.
The Great Easter Bunny Hunt — where hundreds of hunters gather in Alexandra to make a dent in the rabbit population — was held this weekend for the first time since 2017.
The Alexandra Lions Club has organized the event for more than 25 years as a fundraiser for community projects and a show of support for local farmers whose lands are blighted by rabbits as agricultural pests.
It was also eagerly anticipated as a social event, with 25 teams of 12 shooters traveling from all over the country to take part, long-time convener Dave Ramsay said.
“It’s something they look forward to from year to year. It’s always been the Easter Bunny Hunt. That has a connotation for some people as a time of religious celebration and also a fun time for kids — but a lot of kids participate in our event.”
After successive cancelations — the regional council’s K5 rabbit virus release program in 2018, an extreme fire risk in 2019 and COVID-19 last year — the hunt this year was expanded from 24 hours to two nights.
Between 8am on Good Friday and noon on Easter Sunday, 11,968 rabbits were shot, along with 555 stoats, possums, turkeys and other pest animals.
Ramsay said that it was a “very presentable total,” but unlikely to have a significant impact on rabbit populations in the area — testament to their great numbers.
Since being introduced to New Zealand in the 1800s, rabbits have overrun the Central Otago region, posing a significant threat to biodiversity and agriculture.
The Otago council requires land occupiers to control rabbits, but it is an uphill battle, Ramsay said.
“It’s a problem that’s not going away,” he added.
The winner of this year’s trophy for most rabbits shot was Overkill with 1,185, followed by the Hokonui A Team with 1,160 rabbits and the Celine Dion Fan Club with 1,146 rabbits.
Ramsay said that many teams had been entering for years.
“There was a show of hands yesterday as to whether they are coming back next year and it was unanimous,” he added.
