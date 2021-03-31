A mafia fugitive has been caught in the Caribbean after appearing on YouTube cooking videos in which he hid his face, but inadvertently showed his distinctive tattoos.
Marc Feren Claude Biart, 53, led a quiet life in Boca Chica, in the Dominican Republic, with the local Italian expat community considering him a “foreigner,” police said in a statement on Monday.
He was betrayed by a YouTube channel in which he showed off his Italian cooking skills.
The videos never showed his face, but the tattoos on his body gave him away, police said.
Biart had been on the run since 2014, when Italian prosecutors ordered his arrest for trafficking in cocaine in the Netherlands on behalf of the Cacciola clan of the ’Ndrangheta mafia.
Another ’Ndrangheta mobster was on Monday arrested in Portugal.
Francesco Pelle, who had been on the run for 14 years and was considered one of the most dangerous Italian fugitives, was tracked down at a clinic in Lisbon where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19.
Pelle was part of the Pelle ’ndrina clan in Calabria and was a key player in a feud between the Pelle-Romeo and Nirta-Strangio mafia families that began in the town of San Luca and led to the murder of six people in the German city of Duisburg in 2007.
Pelle is accused of ordering the murder of Giovanni Nirta, the boss of the rival clan, who survived the attack but whose wife, Maria Strangio, was killed in the ambush. Four other people, including a child, were injured in the attack.
Based in Calabria, the region that forms the tip of Italy’s “boot,” the ’Ndrangheta is considered to be one of the world’s most powerful crime syndicates because of its control of most of the cocaine entering Europe.
It has extended its reach across all parts of the world, and it has long surpassed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra as Italy’s biggest mafia organization.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though