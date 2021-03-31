Gabor Kuntner had been planning to install a hot tub in his garden in a Budapest suburb for years, but never got around to it until the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to rush out and buy one to give his family some respite during lockdown.
As well as slamming the door on Hungarians’ seaside holiday plans abroad, COVID-19 forced the closure of the nation’s famed spas and thermal baths, depriving its citizens of one of their favorite pastimes.
“Last year when the pandemic started, and we read the reports about the troubles and lockdowns in China, I thought we would spend the whole year holed up in our house and the garden,” said Kuntner, a 43-year-old father of two children, aged 12 and three.
Photo: Reuters
“So I thought the time has come to buy a hot tub,” he said, adding that it set him back 2 million forints (US$6,467). “Normally, we travel a lot more, even for longer periods, but now feel fairly confined. This helps to some extent.”
As demand for home wellness facilities grew, Hungarian hot tub manufacturer Wellis emerged as a rare winner of the pandemic.
The company, which says it is the biggest maker of garden spas and whirlpool baths in Europe, posted a 60 percent increase in sales last year and is now investing in a new factory to meet the soaring demand, not just in Hungary.
The company makes 80 percent of its revenue from exports and has seen demand surge in the past year in its biggest markets — the UK, Germany, Switzerland, France and Nordic nations.
Wellis this year aims to more than double its sales to 30,000 units, and plans to nearly double its headcount to 1,500 workers, said chief executive Zsolt Czafik, who cofounded the company with his brother, Akos, in the early 2000s.
“The pandemic forced people to stay at home, which has been a boon for the home wellness industry,” Zsolt Czafik said.
Jumping in the garden hot tub is a trend that is here to stay, he said.
“Our main clients are families, the European middle class, and we expect these products to become so popular in Europe and globally that this strong demand will prevail even after the pandemic,” he added.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though