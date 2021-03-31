Canadian health officials on Monday said that they would stop offering AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine to people under age 55, and require a new analysis of the shot’s risks and benefits based on age and gender.
The moves follow reports from Europe of rare but serious blood clots, bleeding and, in some cases, death after vaccination, mainly in young women. No such cases have been reported in Canada, with about 307,000 AstraZeneca doses administered.
The National Advisory Council of Immunization, an independent expert panel, said that the rate at which the clotting complication happens was not yet clear. So far, 40 percent of people who have developed it have died, but that might fall as more cases are identified and treated early, it said.
“From what is known at this time, there is substantial uncertainty about the benefit of providing AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to adults under 55 years of age,” the council said in a written recommendation.
Older people face a greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, and the complication seems to be more rare in that age group, the council said, so they could be offered the vaccine “with informed consent.”
In response to the guidance, the Canadian Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health, which includes provincial and federal representatives, said that it would pause giving the vaccine to those under 55.
The council said it considered that Canada had other vaccines available when making the decision. Most of Canada’s supply has so far come from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.
About 11.8 percent of Canada’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Reuters’ vaccine tracker.
Separately, Health Canada, the nation’s drug regulator, said that it would add terms and conditions to the AstraZeneca vaccine’s authorizations, including “a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context.”
Health Canada said that it had been in talks with AstraZeneca and once it has the requested information, it “will determine if additional regulatory actions are necessary.”
It was not immediately clear how long the assessment might take.
“Patient safety remains the company’s highest priority,” AstraZeneca Canada head of corporate affairs Carlo Mastrangelo said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with Health Canada to share and submit safety data as it becomes available.”
Many European nations briefly stopped using the Anglo-Swedish firm’s vaccine while investigating the blood clot incidents earlier this month, but Canada continued to administer doses.
Nearly all the nations have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France broke with guidance from the European medical regulator and said on March 19 that it should only be given to people aged 55 or older.
France said the decision was based on evidence that the clotting affected younger people.
Canada is expecting a further 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this week from the US, which has not yet authorized its use. Canada has ordered more than 20 million doses.
COVID-19 cases have been rising in Canada this month.
British Columbia on Monday halted indoor dining and indoor group fitness classes through April 19, as case counts hit an all-time daily high.
Officials said that the measures were a “circuit breaker,” to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants in the province.
British Columbia has identified 270 cases of the P1 variant first identified in Brazil, which officials worry is more resistant to vaccines.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is under pressure to join other major democracies in imposing sanctions on China over human rights breaches as he prepares for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden. Numerous reports of serious human rights abuses against the Uighur ethnic group in China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region have prompted several Western nations to sanction Chinese Communist Party officials. Beijing has routinely dismissed the accusations about its behavior against the predominantly Muslim Uighurs as politically motivated lies, and on Saturday it announced retaliatory sanctions on individuals in the US and Canada, adding to those imposed earlier
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
Every Saturday, Shankar Yadav dusts off an old bike and pedals to work, reliving his carefree schooldays and hoping fellow Indians will join him in ditching motor vehicles. In one of India’s most ambitious such plans, Ranchi city’s “har shanivar, no car” — “every Saturday, no car” — campaign goes well beyond other towns that have banned cars from a few lanes for set hours of the weekend. “We are a small city and studies have shown that most residents live within a 5km radius of their workplace, school or markets,” said Yadav, a deputy commissioner with the Ranchi Municipal Corp. “Though