COVID-19: BioNTech vaccine investigation shows no ‘obvious systemic factors,’ HK says

Reuters, HONG KONG





The Hong Kong government said that an initial investigation by Germany’s BioNTech and China’s Fosun Pharma into a COVID-19 vaccine did not show any “obvious systemic factors” during packaging after use of the vaccine was this week suspended in the territory and neighboring Macau.

Authorities on Wednesday halted the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, citing defective packaging, triggering confusion in inoculation centers across Hong Kong.

The suspension came as the Asian financial hub has faced a sluggish take-up of vaccines due to dwindling confidence in China’s Sinovac vaccine and fears of adverse reactions.

In a statement published late on Saturday, the government said that the investigation results did not rule out that the situation was “caused by environmental conditions during the long-haul transport process.”

It was not related to the cold-chain and logistical management of the vaccine, and random testing of intact vials delivered to Hong Kong did not uncover any issue of leakage, it said.

Fosun and BioNTech considered the vaccines to have no safety risks and people who have received them “do not need to worry,” the government said.

The remaining part of the investigation would focus on “ascertaining the integrity of the intrinsic properties of the relevant batches of vaccine, and that the batches are safe for use,” it said.

The government said it was following up with Fosun and BioNTech to complete the investigation within a week to allow for a resumption of supplying the vaccines to the public.

The territory started vaccinating residents with doses from Sinovac in February and began offering the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech last month.

This vaccine is distributed in Hong Kong and Macau via a partnership with China’s Fosun Pharma, while BioNTech partners with Pfizer in markets outside greater China.