The Philippines placed the Metro Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from today to stem the nation’s worst COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area.
The national capital region (NCR) and the adjacent Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces would be under an enhanced community quarantine, the nation’s strictest classification of movement curbs, until Sunday, Philippine government spokesman Harry Roque said on Saturday.
A curfew from 6pm to 5am would be imposed during the lockdown, Roque said.
Photo: Reuters
“Our health care utilization rate has reached a critical level in NCR and nearby provinces,” Roque said. “We really want to take drastic measures because the rise in cases has been drastic because of these new variants. Drastic threats warrant drastic response.”
The stay-at-home order would have minimal economic impact as it coincides with a long Easter weekend where offices and financial markets are shut today and tomorrow, Roque said.
The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) would stick to the shortened trading hours implemented in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, PSE president Ramon Monzon said yesterday.
Bonds, foreign currency and swap trading hours would be unchanged from Dec. 1 when the Bankers Association of the Philippines went back to the pre-pandemic schedule, PSE managing director Benjamin Castillo said.
The government had tightened mobility in the capital and the surrounding provinces for two weeks from Monday last week, but cases continued to spike, hitting a record 9,808 on Friday.
Another 9,595 infections were added on Saturday, taking the total to 712,442. Daily infections have risen more than five times from the start of the year, while the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 rose to 16 percent last week from about 7 percent in January.
The Philippines, which implemented one of the world’s strictest and longest lockdowns last year, had its worst-ever recession, prompting economic managers to push for a sustained reopening and targeted restrictions rather than a hard lockdown. GDP shrank 9.5 percent last year, and the contraction is expected to persist this quarter.
The week-long lockdown will likely cut less than 1 percent from total economic output and can be offset by the impact of the corporate income tax cut signed into law on Friday, Michael Ricafort, an economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, wrote in a note yesterday.
Infections are rising globally even as countries ramp up vaccinations amid efforts to reopen economies and revive social activities.
In the Philippines, fewer than one-third of the 1.7 million health workers had been inoculated as of Tuesday, while the country has received more than 1.1 million vaccine doses.
About 2 million more from AstraZeneca and Sinovac Biotech are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.
Similar to the strict lockdown imposed a year ago, residents in areas affected must work from home if they are able, may only leave for essentials and are barred from holding mass gatherings. Hospitals and health emergency services, manufacturers of medical supplies, farms, and delivery of food and medicine are allowed to operate as usual.
Malls would be shut, except for tenants such as pharmacies, hardware stores, supermarkets, and businesses engaged in food delivery and takeout.
Businesses trading in other essential goods and services, including media establishments, can operate at up to 50 percent capacity, while industries including capital markets, finance, telecommunications and airlines are among those that must operate with a skeletal workforce.
Public transport including trains would be allowed to run at limited capacity while priority construction projects can continue. The capital region, with a population of about 13 million, accounts for nearly half of the nation’s total virus cases.
PREVENTIVE MEASURE: Prior to the suspension, about 150,000 doses from the batch with defective lids had been administered, with the government saying they were safe Hong Kong yesterday suspended use of the Pfizer vaccine after its Chinese distributor informed the government that one batch had defective bottle lids. The government said the suspension was immediate while the matter is investigated by distributor Fosun Pharma and BioNTech, the German company that created the vaccine with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer. BioNTech and Fosun Pharma have not found any reason to believe the product is unsafe, the statement said. However, vaccinations have been halted as a preventive and safety measure. The defective lids were found on vaccines from batch number 210102. A separate batch of vaccines, 210104, will also be not
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted
Luxuriant body hair, stashes of sex toys and taboo desires: Hundreds in Britain have revealed their deepest COVID-19 lockdown secrets on postcards sent to a London stationery shop. During the latest UK lockdown, reimposed in January, Eleanor Tattersfield started giving out stamped blank postcards marked “Lockdown Secret” to customers of her family’s shop in central London. She saw it as a way to fill a lull in business, but also a means for people to unburden themselves. “I thought: ‘God, wouldn’t that be brilliant in lockdown to have an outlet for this strange year,’” she said. Hundreds of cards began flowing in and now
GLOBAL OUTCRY? Burmese Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo said the coup was only expected to slightly affect foreign investment Myanmar’s military junta expects investments from Asian countries to continue, despite growing condemnation over its coup last month and the violent suppression of ensuing pro-democracy protests. While the US and its partners are taking actions such as sanctions against the military, and some regional companies have scaled back operations, Asian neighbors have largely refrained from turning away from the country and the current leadership sees long-term regional partners staying engaged. “Given the situation, we expect traditional investors will continue to do business here,” Burmese Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Aung Naing Oo, appointed by the Burmese military last month, said