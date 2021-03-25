Work by British artist Sacha Jafri consisting of the world’s largest painting on canvas has been sold for US$62 million at an auction in Dubai, organizers said on Tuesday.
The Journey of Humanity is split into 70 framed sections spanning 1,595.76m2 — equivalent to nearly four basketball courts.
Organizers said that the work sold for US$62 million, double the amount targeted, with the money going to charities helping children.
Photo: Reuters
Andre Abdoune, a French national residing in Dubai — one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates — bought all 70 segments on Monday at an auction in Dubai’s Atlantis hotel.
The work, confirmed by Guinness World Records as the “largest art canvas,” had been put on display in the ballroom of the hotel, and was originally meant to be sold in segments.
“I come from a poor family and I knew at times how it feels to have nothing to eat, but at least I had the love of my parents, schooling and support,” said Abdoune, who runs a cryptocurrency firm. “The painting was very powerful when I saw it, and, for me, it would have been a mistake to separate the pieces.”
Abdoune noted the COVID-19 pandemic, saying how it has taken a toll on children everywhere.
“We have to react, so if I can bring my little piece in the puzzle, I’m happy,” he said.
Jafri had aimed to raise US$30 million to fund health, sanitation and education initiatives for children in impoverished parts of the world.
The 44-year-old contemporary artist is hoping that his painting would spark a humanitarian movement.
Children from 140 countries submitted artwork online to be included in Jafri’s creation, which was completed at the end of September last year.
