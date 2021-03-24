Germany will enter a strict shutdown for five days over Easter as it fights soaring infection rates fueled by variants in a “new pandemic,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday after marathon talks with regional leaders.
As well as extending existing measures including keeping cultural, leisure and sporting facilities shut through April 18, Merkel and Germany’s 16 state premiers agreed on a tougher shutdown from Thursday next week to April 5.
Almost all shops are to be closed during the five days, and religious services are to be moved online over Easter. Only grocers will be allowed to open on Saturday next week.
“The situation is serious. Case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again,” Merkel said.
The British variant has become the dominant strain circulating in Germany, she said, adding that “we are in a new pandemic.”
“Essentially, we have a new virus... It is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer,” she said.
Europe’s biggest economy had begun easing restrictions, first reopening schools late last month, before allowing hairdressers and some shops to resume business this month.
However, Berlin and the federal states were forced to row back on relaxations this week as new infection numbers rose exponentially.
On Monday, the national incidence rate reached 107.3 cases per 100,000 people, with more than 7,700 new cases and 50 deaths.
Merkel and regional leaders agreed at the last round of talks that authorities would tighten the screws again if that rate struck 100 over three days.
“It is absolutely right that we are hitting the emergency brake,” Merkel said.
NASA completed an engine test firing of a moon rocket near Bay St Louis, Mississippi, on Thursday, after the first attempt in January ended prematurely. This time, the four main engines of the rocket’s core stage remained ignited for the full eight minutes. Applause broke out in the control room at the John Stennis Space Center in Mississippi after the engines shut down on the test stand. NASA officials called it a major milestone in sending astronauts back to the moon, but declined to say when that might occur or even whether the first uncrewed test flight would occur later this year
The largest asteroid to pass by Earth this year was at its closest yesterday, giving astronomers a rare chance for a good look at a space rock that formed at the dawn of our solar system. While in astronomical terms this marks a close encounter with the asteroid — called 2001 FO32 — NASA said that there is no threat of a collision with our planet “now or for centuries to come.” The nearest it would get would be 2 million kilometers away, the US space agency said. That is about 5.25 times the distance from the Earth to the moon, but still
With Chinese-owned factories torched and workers hunkered down under martial law, Beijing is being pulled into the ulcerous crisis in Myanmar, an unraveling country it had carefully stitched into its big plans for Asia. During a visit to Myanmar in January last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) elevated the Southeast Asian neighbor to “country of shared destiny” status, Beijing’s highest diplomatic stripe. The aim was to nudge Myanmar decisively toward China — and away from the US — and drive through billions of dollars of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, including an oil and gas pipeline, and an Indian
‘SHAMEFUL’: A whistle-blower said that staffers and lawmakers often used a prayer room to have sex, and alleged that sex workers were brought into parliament Leaked videos of Australian government staff performing sex acts in parliament, including one man masturbating over a female lawmaker’s desk, left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison facing yet another major scandal yesterday. Morrison — already under pressure for his handling of sexual assault allegations, including that a female government adviser was raped by a colleague — called the behavior “disgraceful” and “absolutely shameful.” The videos and photographs, which had allegedly been shared in a group chat of government staff before being leaked by a whistle-blower, were first revealed by the Australian newspaper and Channel 10 late on Monday. The graphic images have prompted