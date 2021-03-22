Thai police use rubber bullets to break up protest

Scores of people were injured and arrested in Bangkok on Saturday night after police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to break up a rally by pro-democracy protesters calling for the release of detained advocates, constitutional changes and reform of the nation’s monarchy.

The rally outside Grand Palace was a continuation of student-led protests that began last year and have rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment.

The rally organizers had said they planned to have demonstrators throw paper planes with messages over the palace walls.

The demonstrators, who numbered close to 1,000, broke through a barrier made of shipping containers stacked two high outside the ceremonial palace.

Police behind the containers responded first with warnings, and then by water cannons and rubber bullets.

Police drove the crowd back and while skirmishes continued, the crowds appeared to have dissipated by 10pm.

Bangkok’s emergency medical service, Erawan, reported that 33 people, including 13 police, were injured by rubber bullets, rocks and tear gas.

At least two reporters were hit by rubber bullets.

During the skirmishes, protesters tossed smoke bombs and giant firecrackers at police, and also splashed a royal portrait with paint, but failed in an attempt to set it on fire, although they did burn tires and garbage at several locations.

Police deputy spokesman Colonel Kissana Phathanacharoen said police had warned in advance that the rally was illegal.

In addition to throwing various objects, protesters used slingshots to fire nuts and bolts at police, and hit them with metal rods, he said.

Thai police yesterday said their actions were in accordance with international standards, and that 20 protesters were arrested for breaking public gathering laws and insulting the monarchy.

“Violence originated from the protesters’ side and police have to defend the law and protect national treasures,” Bangkok Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Piya Tavichai told reporters.

The rally was called by REDEM, a faction of the broader protest movement.

REDEM, which stands for Restart Democracy, claims to have no leaders and holds online voting to decide on rally dates and activities.

The movement sharpened its campaign to focus on the monarchy, and Thailand’s lese majeste law, which makes criticizing, insulting or defaming the king and some other senior royals punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

The monarchy has long been treated as sacred institution in Thailand and public criticism is not only illegal, but has long been considered socially unacceptable. Many people still revere the monarchy and the military, a major power in Thai society, considers defense of the monarchy as a key priority.

Additional reporting by Reuters