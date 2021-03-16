Hong Kong democracy advocates have launched a new push to continue their fight among residents living abroad in the wake of a sweeping crackdown by Beijing and changes to the territory’s electoral system aimed at shutting out opposition voices.
“Numerous Hongkongers have no choice but to leave in exile, while those remaining in the territory are living with the constant fear of being politically persecuted on any day,” the advocates wrote in a letter titled the “2021 Hong Kong Charter.”
“The 2021 electoral reform imposed by the Chinese Communist Party further annihilated the democratic elements in our elections, putting the last nail in the coffin for ‘One Country, Two Systems,’” the letter said, citing the framework for running the territory after its handover from British colonial rule in 1997.
The letter, cosigned by eight prominent opposition figures, calls for international support to counter what they called the “global aggression” of the Chinese Communist Party, along with reforms to the government and police force and the abolishment of the sweeping National Security Law imposed last year.
Dozens of advocates including former lawmakers have been charged under the legislation, prompting many to seek asylum abroad.
“Under such high pressure from China, the diaspora from Hong Kong have more responsibility than ever to speak out and ensure we continue to draw international concern,” Nathan Law (羅冠聰), a prominent campaigner who now lives in the UK, told an online news conference on Sunday. “We hope our overseas communities can continue to fight until the day we can elect our own leaders.”
Hong Kong was rocked by months of anti-government protests in 2019 that were met with increasingly repressive measures by security forces and the authorities in Beijing.
China’s legislature this month approved changes to election rules in the territory that will virtually eliminate the influence of any political opposition, bringing strong criticism from the US and the UK.
China had pledged to allow the territory to retain freedoms not permitted elsewhere in the country for 50 years, but its recent steps are seen as a betrayal.
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he