US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to meet with top Chinese officials on Thursday next week in Alaska, the White House said on Wednesday, the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the administration of US President Joe Biden.
The meeting, taking place on Blinken’s return from his first overseas trip to key US allies Japan and South Korea, would come amid a major US diplomatic push to solidify alliances in Asia and Europe to counter China.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is to join the meeting in Anchorage with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Commission Director Yang Jiechi (楊潔篪) and Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that the administration would approach its relations with China “in lockstep” with its partners.
“It was important to us that this administration’s first meeting with Chinese officials be held on US soil, and occur after we have met and consulted closely with partners and allies in both Asia and Europe,” Psaki told a news briefing.
The meeting would be “an opportunity to address a wide range of issues, including ones where we have deep disagreements,” she said.
China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Biden administration has committed to reviewing elements of US policies toward China, as the world’s two largest economies navigate frosty relations that sank to their lowest depths in decades during the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) last month held their first telephone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi said that confrontation would be a “disaster” for the two nations.
Testifying before the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Blinken said that next week’s meeting would not be a return to regular senior-level dialogues used under past US administrations, which had been criticized in Washington for yielding little progress on US grievances with Beijing.
“There’s no intent at this point for a series of follow-on engagements,” Blinken said. “Those engagements, if they are to follow, really have to be based on the proposition that we’re seeing tangible progress and tangible outcomes on the issues of concern to us with China.”
If China insists that it is not violating the human rights of Uighurs in Xinjiang, it should provide the world access to the area, Blinken added.
UN experts and human rights groups have said that China has detained more than 1 million Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, actions the US has deemed to be genocide.
The talks are to follow the visit by Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea next week, as well as an online summit today between Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.
Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that the timing of the meeting sends the message to Beijing that the US’ alliances are strong.
Discussions are likely to focus on the Chinese government’s policies toward Hong Kong, its pressure on Taiwan, its treatment of Uighurs and what Washington sees as economic coercion against Australia, she said.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled