Thailand promotes cannabis as a cash crop

Reuters, BURIRAM, Thailand





Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop.

The Thai government held a convention in Buriram province over the weekend to teach about cannabis use and promote businesses.

People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice cream and drinks.

A bartender serves cannabis craft soda at a Cannabis 360° event in Buriram province, Thailand, on Friday last week. Photo: Reuters

Hemp plants are a variety of cannabis that have higher concentrations of CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

“Ganja [marijuana] is the rising star to bring our good quality of lives and money back in our purses as good [economy] as before and even better,” said Withid Sarideechaikoo, director of the Buriram public health department and organizer of the Cannabis 360° event. “It will bring good quality of lives to us and to the country.”

Thailand has been pushing cannabis as a cash crop and state-owned drug maker Government Pharmaceutical Org has said it would buy 1kg of cannabis with 12 percent CBD for 45,000 baht (US$1,464).

A group of seven individuals could form a village enterprise and seek government permission to grow hemp.

Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, in 2017 legalized

marijuana for medical use and research to boost agricultural income.

“It is in Thais’ mindset that delicious noodle soup with beef should [be] added with ganja,” noodle shop owner Sitthichan Wutthiphonkun said.

“This thing [cannabis] will not only boost our restaurant business, but it will drive the whole economy,” he said.