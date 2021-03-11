Thais flocked to a cannabis exhibition as interest and demand in the plant surges after the government unlocked hemp use in food and cosmetics in the latest move to promote a new cash crop.
The Thai government held a convention in Buriram province over the weekend to teach about cannabis use and promote businesses.
People were able to taste hemp-based noodles, ice cream and drinks.
Photo: Reuters
Hemp plants are a variety of cannabis that have higher concentrations of CBD, the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and lower levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
“Ganja [marijuana] is the rising star to bring our good quality of lives and money back in our purses as good [economy] as before and even better,” said Withid Sarideechaikoo, director of the Buriram public health department and organizer of the Cannabis 360° event. “It will bring good quality of lives to us and to the country.”
Thailand has been pushing cannabis as a cash crop and state-owned drug maker Government Pharmaceutical Org has said it would buy 1kg of cannabis with 12 percent CBD for 45,000 baht (US$1,464).
A group of seven individuals could form a village enterprise and seek government permission to grow hemp.
Thailand, which has a tradition of using cannabis to relieve pain and fatigue, in 2017 legalized
marijuana for medical use and research to boost agricultural income.
“It is in Thais’ mindset that delicious noodle soup with beef should [be] added with ganja,” noodle shop owner Sitthichan Wutthiphonkun said.
“This thing [cannabis] will not only boost our restaurant business, but it will drive the whole economy,” he said.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned