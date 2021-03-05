S Korea’s top prosecutor resigns in fight with Moon

Bloomberg





South Korea’s top prosecutor resigned in protest against South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s policy to strip the office of investigative powers, in a move that could affect the country’s presidential election in a year’s time.

South Korean Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, whose public support has risen in the simmering battle with Moon over prosecutorial powers, told reporters yesterday at the South Korean Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in Seoul that he was stepping down.

Moon’s ruling party is pushing to form a new state agency that would strip prosecutors of much of their investigative powers.

“The spirit of the constitution and rule of law is being destroyed,” Yoon said, referring to the plans. “It’s difficult to see our value of justice being destroyed.”

Moon is serving a single, five-year term as president, and Yoon’s resignation could open a path for him to run for president in the next election, in March next year.

Polls show Yoon as the top choice for president, outpolling contenders in Moon’s progressive camp.

The fight between Moon and Yoon’s office has lasted for months and at times pushed the government’s approval rating to record lows.

“Regardless of my position, I will do my absolute best to protect people and liberal democracy,” Yoon said in announcing his resignation.