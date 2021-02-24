Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) Luca Attanasio and two other people have been killed in an attack on a UN convoy in the African country’s restive east.
The convoy from the World Food Programme (WFP) was attacked at 10:30am during an attempted kidnapping near the town of Kanyamahoro, about 16km north of the regional capital, Goma, a spokesperson for Virunga National Park said.
Attanasio and a male Italian military police officer traveling with him were killed, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
Photo: Reuters
A driver also died in the attack, diplomatic sources and local officials said.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
Attanasio died of his wounds in the UN hospital in Goma. Married with three children, he had been Italy’s head of mission in Kinshasa since 2017 and was made ambassador in 2019.
The UN’s peacekeeping and humanitarian assistance mission in the DR Congo is one of the biggest and most dangerous such operations in the world.
Attanasio was in Goma for a series of meetings. He had visited a WFP school canteen on Monday morning, and was traveling to the town of Rutshuru to view a community feeding project when the convoy was ambushed, humanitarian officials said.
NASA scientists on Friday presented striking early images from the picture-perfect landing of the Mars rover Perseverance, including a selfie of the six-wheeled vehicle dangling just above the surface of the Red Planet moments before touchdown. The color photograph, likely to become an instant classic among memorable images from the history of spaceflight, was snapped by a camera mounted on the rocket-powered “sky crane” descent-stage just above the rover as the car-sized space vehicle was being lowered on Thursday to Martian soil. The image was unveiled by mission managers during an online news briefing Webcast from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near
ONLINE CONTROL: The Cyberspace Administration of China is to require bloggers to have a government-approved credential before they can publish on a range of subjects Ma Xiaolin frequently wrote about current affairs on Sina Weibo, one of China’s leading microblogging sites, where he has 2 million followers, but he wrote in a post that the site called and asked him not to post original content on topics ranging from politics to economic and military issues. “As an international affairs researcher and a columnist, it looks like I can only go the route of entertainment, food and beverage now,” the international relations professor wrote on Jan. 31. Ma, who often posted on developments in the Middle East, is one of many popular influencers working within the constraints of
Malaysian police have arrested the founder of a “sugar daddy” dating Web site under anti-prostitution laws after it boasted that thousands of young students were using the service, officials said yesterday. The Web site bills itself as a place “where romance meets finance” and it aims to link up older men with younger women, with the men expected to provide financial support for their companions. However, it sparked an uproar last week after releasing statistics purportedly showing that thousands of students were using it to make money, leading one university to condemn the claims. Police said they had arrested the 34-year-old founder of
China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years. India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region. Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight. China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details,