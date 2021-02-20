China’s military yesterday said that four of its soldiers were killed in a mountain border clash with Indian forces last year, the first time that Beijing has publicly stated that its side had casualties in the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in nearly 45 years.
India at the time announced that it had lost 20 of its soldiers in the June fighting atop a ridge in the Karakoram Mountains in the Ladakh region.
Soldiers used their fists, clubs, stones and other improvised weapons to avoid an out-and-out firefight.
China was believed to have also sustained casualties, but did not provide any details, saying that it did not want to further inflame tensions.
The two sides are now engaged in a phased pullback from their original positions following multiple rounds of negotiations.
The People’s Liberation Army Daily newspaper said that the four Chinese soldiers and officers killed had all been bestowed with honors and named as martyrs, while a fifth was also awarded by the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Military Commission.
Earlier, unconfirmed reports had put the number of Chinese dead as high as 45, and Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, who commands the Indian Army’s Northern Command, said that Indian observers counted more than 60 Chinese troops being taken away on stretchers, although it was not clear how many sustained fatal injuries.
Joshi told Indian station News18 that Chinese forces had appeared unwilling to make concessions until Indian forces occupied commanding heights on Aug. 29 and 30 last year. An agreement to begin pulling back was reached on Wednesday last week.
“This disengagement is happening because we had taken the dominating position on the Kailash range. So, now the purpose has been achieved, we are going back to status quo ante April 2020,” Joshi told the station.
A high-production brewery believed to be more than 5,000 years old has been uncovered by a team of archeologists at a funerary site in southern Egypt, the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism said on Saturday. The site containing several “units” consisting of about 40 earthenware pots arranged in two rows was uncovered at North Abydos, Sohag, by a joint Egyptian-American team, the ministry said in a statement on its Facebook page. The brewery likely dates back to the era of King Narmer, it quoted Egyptian Supreme Council of Antiquities secretary-general Mostafa Waziry as saying, adding that it believed the find to “be
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian
‘DISAPPOINTING’: Members of a WHO team that visited Wuhan accused the ‘New York Times’ of biased reporting and selectively misquoting them to fit a narrative China yesterday fired back at the US over allegations from the White House that Beijing withheld some information about the COVID-19 pandemic from WHO investigators. In a statement on Friday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.” “It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government,” he said, referring to the WHO mission investigating the origins of the pandemic in Wuhan, China, where