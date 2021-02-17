There are bellyflops, and then there is skating, while half-naked on a half-frozen river, into a melting patch and landing face-forward into a mix of ice, slush and very cold water.
This is an experience that at least one Dutch ice skater — and Twitter users who have watched the video footage 5.2 million times — are familiar with.
The video, posted on Monday, was captioned with the hashtag “ijs niet overal goed,” or “the ice isn’t good everywhere.”
Photo: AP
After plunging into an icy Amsterdam canal, the swimsuit-clad skater appears to be fine, if surprised, declaring his fall a “face plant.”
Eventually, he is helped by another skater who risks the same fate to throw him a rope. The man slides out of the water and onto the ice on his stomach, then stands up and gives a bow to spectators before skating away.
Wearing a bathing suit had its advantages: Other skaters who broke through the ice had to climb out while dressed in water-logged puffer jackets and other winter gear.
One woman was placed on a ladder lying flat on the ice and dragged to shore by emergency workers. Others were rescued by onlookers using hockey sticks.
On Sunday, the Dutch had a rare chance to hit the canals after they froze over for the first time in almost three years.
Hard ice proved risky, too, and some skaters took tumbles that landed them in hospital, despite an official plea to spare overstretched emergency services.
Netherland’s authorities had declared a rare “code red” emergency as Storm Darcy sent temperatures plummeting to minus-5°C, in the first snow storm to hit the country in a decade.
Elsewhere in Europe, officials asked people to stop skating on thawing lakes.
In Berlin on the weekend, police in helicopters urged skaters to leave the ice, the BBC reported .
In northern England, skaters have been trying to recreate moves seen on the reality show Dancing on Ice on frozen lakes in nature reserves. They have been warned that, in addition to the risks of thin ice, the remoteness of the lakes means that help is far away.
Two girls were rescued after falling through the ice on a river in Nottinghamshire on Sunday, the BBC reported .
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had warned against mass skating to avoid the risk of spreading COVID-19, as well as injuries that could clog up hospital emergency rooms.
Nonetheless, the emergency rooms were twice as busy as usual on Saturday as people turned up with broken wrists and other injuries suffered during falls, medical staff associations wrote on Twitter.
However, the problem is unlikely to last. Temperatures are predicted to rise to 14°C in the Netherlands by Saturday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday voiced concern over China’s incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally’s defense. In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi “expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands [Diaoyutai Islands, 釣魚台] following China’s enactment of a new coast guard law,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said. “Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty,” he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked. Tokyo
‘SPURIOUS’ CHARGES: Loujain al-Hathloul, who was jailed for nearly three years, had campaigned for women’s right to drive and to end the male guardianship system Prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi Arabian prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Al-Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that UN rights experts called “spurious” under broad counterterrorism laws. The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. She still faces a five-year travel ban ordered by the court. “Loujain is at home,” her sister Lina wrote on Twitter. Another sister, Alia, said that
CONTROVERSIAL CASES: Karim Khan, who led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State group, won in a second round of voting and would take office in June British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was on Friday elected as the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a politically daunting position whose incumbent was slapped with US sanctions. Khan, 50, previously led a special UN probe into crimes by the Islamic State extremist group in which he pressed for a trial on the lines of Nuremberg for Nazi war criminals. More controversially, he also represented late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam. Khan will be only the third prosecutor of the ICC, taking over in June from Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, who has outraged Washington through her investigations into
An import ban in cash-strapped Sri Lanka is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of its curry lovers, depriving them of vital turmeric supplies and encouraging budding smugglers to take their chances with the spice. With no foreign cash coming in as COVID-19 cripples the tourism industry, the government in March last year imposed a ban on many imports to stop money leaving the country, so that it can pay US$4.5 billion this year to service its international debt. Vehicles, floor tiles and machinery parts are among the items prohibited, but it is a ban on turmeric that has the Indian