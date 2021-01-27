Pompeii exhibits riches, sorcerer’s magic charms

AFP, POMPEII, Italy





Decades of archeological finds went on public display on Monday in Pompeii, Italy, shedding further light on the ancient Roman city destroyed by a volcanic eruption nearly 2,000 years ago.

One is a sorcerer’s toolbox including dozens of amulets, rings, statuettes and other good luck charms made of ivory, bronze, glazed ceramics and amber — they were clearly not enough to protect the city from doom.

“It’s one of the most peculiar things we found during our excavations: Amulets we found in a box in a house ... which seem to belong to a woman — or a man, perhaps — who used magic,” said Massimo Osanna, the director of the Pompeii Archeological Park, in southern Italy.

A man takes a photograph of a Dionysius and Venus fresco inside the Antiquarium in Pompeii, Italy, on Monday. Photo: AP

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Antiquarium, a refurbished museum housing bronze statues, frescoes, gold and silver jewels, as well as the haunting casts of those killed when Vesuvius erupted in October 79 AD.

“You have some of the most important objects uncovered here since the 19th century. So really, this Antiquarium takes you through the centuries of Pompeii’s history, up until the fateful day of the eruption,” Osanna said.

The room that chronicles the last days of the city is “the most poignant part [of the exhibition],” the Italian archeologist added.

A woman admires a Dionysus bust at the Antiquarium in Pompeii, Italy, on Monday. Photo: AP

The plaster casts of the dead, including small children, were made by filling voids left by their bodies in the calcified layers of ash.

Osanna has headed the Pompeii park since 2014 and overseen a major conservation project, mostly funded by the EU, which revitalized a UNESCO world heritage site formerly plagued by neglect and building collapses.

Last month, archeologists announced the unique discovery of a thermopolium, a fast-food bar.

It had surviving polychrome decorations, and traces of food and wine that offered an unprecedented glimpse of the snacking habits of the ancient Romans.

A team found duck bone fragments, as well as the remains of pigs, goats, fish and snails in earthenware pots, one of which “gave off a very strong stench of wine,” archeologist Teresa Virtuoso said.

The frescoes decorating the site included electioneering slogans and graffiti, scribbled over the image of a dog, in which a man — presumed to be a former slave — was accused of practicing sex with dogs.

In 2019, Pompeii had more than 3.9 million visitors, making it Italy’s third-most popular tourist destination, after the Colosseum and Roman forum complex, and the Uffizi Galleries in Florence.

However, like most other cultural sites in Italy, it has been mostly shut in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is almost as if you can see Pompeii’s inner soul, its spirit,” Osanna said. “This is an abandoned city, and seeing it empty of tourists perhaps makes you think harder about the dreadful catastrophe that forever ended life here and reduced to silence a community that was bustling.”